Hutt River has euphoric ambience





Price: EOI

Location: Yallabatharra

Area: 6105ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

ON behalf of the family owners of the Hutt River property, Elders Real Estate is privileged to be the exclusive selling agents to offer the iconic aggregation to the open market for first time in 50 years.

Located about 43 kilometres north west of Northampton, the property was purchased in the mid-1960s when it was cleared and developed for grazing and cropping.

In 1970, issues with the wheat production quota led it to become the Hutt River Province, which encompassed a tourism destination for visitors from all over the world.

In August 2020, the entity was dissolved with the aggregation returned to its cropping and grazing roots.

Hutt River will be offered as a complete property with 12 titles on 6105 hectares, with the total grazing area being 3184ha, or alternately it can be purchased in three separate parcels

Elders Real Estate sales representative Kris Teakle said Hutt River had a "euphoric" feeling to it.

"An astute investor will have the choice to enhance the farmland and infrastructure to improve on what's there now or lease out the settlement area for any number of commercial ventures," Ms Teakle said.

"The location of the property has the Coral Coast only a short drive away and boasts stunning flora and fauna plus the prized marron that are in the Hutt River itself."

The property's topography is undulating, with areas of breakaway country and pristine bush along the river.

An abundance of native vegetation adds beauty and character to the property, while multiple dams and bores provide valuable access to water.

It is being sold in an "as is" state at settlement.

Ms Teakle expects that interest in such a property will prompt a wide cast of local, interstate and international enquiries during the expressions of interest process.