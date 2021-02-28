Stunning property on Perth's fringe

Price: EOI

Location: Herne Hill

Area: 6.16ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

THIS stunning property known as Windy Hills Stables has everything for the equine enthusiast and more.

Elders Real Estate said it was an absolute pleasure to introduce this 6.16 hectare precinct to the market.

It offers stunning views north and east over Wandoo Heights Nature Reserve, where there are amazing walking trails.

The scenery offers a sense of country freedom on the fringe of suburbia.

The secure gated entry opens up onto a gumtree-lined bitumen driveway which leads to the spacious family home that has a European ambience, enhanced by an alfresco entertaining area and a private pool enclosure.

The property is divided into 12 paddocks with electric fences and automated water troughs.

It is watered via two bores and two 25,000 litre rainwater tanks, of which one overflows into a large dam.

A tributary of the Susannah Brook also flows into the dam

Windy Hills Stables has council approval for 10 horses.

The 60 metre x 20m Olympic-sized, floodlit, indoor dressage arena has an audio system, five indoor brick stalls with a limestone base and rubber flooring, a tack room fitted out with a television, kitchen, toilet, shower, laundry, storage for saddlery and a wash bay.

The 8m x 6m outside yards are reticulated and there is a river sand adjoining arena.

A round, rubber lined post and rail yard is on the southern side of the arena.

Quality fencing and gates by Withnell Stockyards enhance the separate stallion box, along with a powered Avalon stable block with two foaling boxes, two stalls, a tack room and a wash bay.

The property is fully reticulated, including paddocks with water troughs and the easy care grounds.

The gardens are a sight to behold.

A 15m x 12m brick and iron workshop has three-phase power, a one tonne overhead mezzanine, kitchenette, toilet and shower.

There is a second access to the property for multiple floats and overflow parking.

The 420 square metre, luxury homestead has spacious attributes throughout including:

- Being architecturally designed to create an atmosphere of family unity with separate wings for privacy;

- Open plan living and entertaining area includes the kitchen, casual dining, reading/ conversation room and family room;

- European appliances enhance the light and bright kitchen which overlooks the alfresco and pool;

- Formal lounge and games room has a relaxing ambience with views overlooking the grounds;

- The master bedroom is at one end of the house and has beautiful views through the bay window of the property's lush grounds and there's a beautiful ensuite;

- Secret cellar, study with built-in shelving, an inviting entrance and a separate wing with three queen-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry, gymnasium;

- Double enclosed garage with a workshop.

Those are just some of the features that showcase this beautiful home.

The house has a monitored security system, ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning, is connected to NBN and Foxtel and has a ducted vacuum system.