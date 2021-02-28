Coastal farm with water is a rare find

Price: $2m

Location: Gabbadah

Area: 308ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

THE location of this property is truly exceptional.

At 1085 Indian Ocean Drive, Gabbadah, in the Gingin shire, it offers 308 hectares.

It is three kilometres from the coastline and 90km from Perth (a one hour drive).

The property has about 1.6km of Indian Ocean Drive frontage.

With a water licence of 105,000 kilolitres (Seabird sub area), this property can be used for many options to suit your requirements, such as intensive grazing, a feedlot, horticulture and more.

It is also watered with a 35 metre deep bore.

About 10 hectares of the property is fixed irrigation for stock pasture.

Three-phase power passes through the property and single phase is connected to the shed, bore and dwelling.

The property is divided into six paddocks and laneways.

Stock water is supplied from the bore to water tanks.

The homestead has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining room, lounge and living areas and an office.

There is also a butchering room with a coolroom.

Farm infrastructure includes a machinery/ hay shed and cattle yards.

The property also has sand and limestone recourses, providing great potential for a range of pursuits.

Properties of this size on the west side of Indian Ocean Drive with good, reliable rainfall that comes with the location are very rare, so this is an investment opportunity not to be missed.