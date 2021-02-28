Beautiful lots along the Wilson Inlet

Price: EOI

Location: Denmark

Area: 42.32ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

Neville Tutt 0419 193 500





THIS is an outstanding prime waterfront property.

Located on the Wilson Inlet, with Harding River and Payne Bay on your doorstep, it is three kilometres to central Denmark and 58km east of Albany.

This high-quality property is in three locations;

p Lot 212 has frontage to Ocean Beach Road and is pristine bushland, with great stands of mixed vegetation and quality karri trees over some of the parcel.

This property has a large homestead which needs a little love and a general purpose shed.

Sized at 8.87 hectares, this block is zoned as Special Residential 7 under the Denmark Shire.

p LOT 214 also has Ocean Beach Road frontage.

It offers good quality rural land in a great location, with a good water supply.

Mixed pastures comprise clovers, ryes and kikuyu.

Measuring 28.33ha, this parcels is zoned Residential R20 - Commercial and Public Use.

p Lot 215 on Ocean Beach Road has prime water frontage and was the old Wilson Inlet Caravan Park.

This property is outstanding, with the Bibbulmun track running past its front and picturesque granite outcrops in the cove.

Excellent swimming, paddle boarding, wind surfing and many other water activities are a short stroll away.

This block also has a main homestead and two small cottages.

Inspection is a must to appreciate this outstanding location.

This parcel is 5.21ha and is zoned R10 - Tourist - Parks and Recreation.

The owners may look at other sale options, such as for sale as individual properties but subject to all properties selling.

Properties of this nature do not come up for sale often, so it's your chance to acquire a property for the future.