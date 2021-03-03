Project looks at alternate pasture options

THE Liebe Group has been successful with a recent application to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) under the Producer Demonstration Site (PDS) Program.

This project will support four long-term research sites over six seasons with the implementation and comparison of various pasture system options.

The aim of the project is to identify and demonstrate how to optimise the profitability of livestock pasture systems in the low rainfall zone of the northern Wheatbelt.

It will focus on the utilisation of improved perennial and annual feedbase options to reduce the cost of supplementary feed in the typical summer/autumn feed gap period.

Producers in the Liebe Group region have expressed an interest in exploring new and more resilient pasture systems that can provide additional feed through summer and autumn at a lower cost.

The end goal is to run farming enterprises with more reliable and productive pastures to increase stocking rates for an improved economic return.

It's estimated that Liebe Group members dedicate about 150,000 hectares to livestock production annually.

This means that increasing stocking rates by 0.2 head per hectare with the use of more robust pasture options, would equate to 30,000 more head of sheep in the region.

With the average return per ewe being $150 a year, this would represent an increase in returns of $4.5 million per year in this region alone, with the potential for further extension of knowledge and technologies across other low rainfall regions of Australia.

Through this project, the Liebe Group will facilitate and engage an enthusiastic group of livestock producers to develop knowledge around improved pasture management.

Various systems being demonstrated include:

Self-sown pasture;

Serradella;

Grass and legume mix;

Sown cereals;

Perennial grasses and shrubs.

A comprehensive survey will also be carried out to provide baseline data around livestock numbers, practices and priorities, to develop a database that can assist in the development of future research and development projects.

These activities are strongly supported by the Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association and Midlands Biosecurity Group.

This PDS is funded by MLA.

More information on this project will be distributed to members in early 2021.

If you are interested in being involved in the core producer group, contact the Liebe Group on 9661 1907 or email admin@liebegroup.org.au

Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: