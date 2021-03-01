Elders sale tops $2.9m at Newdegate

WINDY, dusty and dry - that's one way to describe conditions at Lake Magenta, south of Newdegate when Elders conducted a clearing sale on behalf of EDL Farms on February 18.

While it was a clear day it wasn't too warm, unlike the few days previous which were a lot warmer, but attendees had to battle the wind and dust as they made their way through the four-hour sale.

Elders auctioneers Dean Hubbard, Steele Hathway and Michael Curnick shared the duties which saw more than $2.9 million in machinery and farm equipment go under the hammer.

The sale had an impressive line up of 11 tractors, seven trucks, six augers, five utes, four loaders (two JCB telehandlers), three headers, two boomsprayers and seeder bars all well presented for sale.

The top priced item at the sale was a 2015 Case IH Quadtrac 600 tractor, with 2989 hours, which sold for $322,500.

The 2019 JCB Fastrac 8330 tractor on offer, with 605hrs was the second highest priced item, selling for $304,000 after serious bidding by a number of attendees.

This 2016 Ausplow D300-61 bar sold for $225,000 to John Nicoletti, Merredin, at the Elders clearing sale at Newdegate last week for EDL Farms.

One volume buyer at the sale was John Nicoletti, Merredin, who purchased a 2016 Ausplow DBS D300-61 bar for $225,000, a 2016 Simplicity TQS3 21,000 bin for $150,000, a Flexi-Coil ST820 seeder bar for $34,000, a 2008 Farm King 70ft auger for $24,000, not to mention a 1996 Isuzu FVR 900 service truck (196,542km) fully fitted out with fuel tanks, compressors, tool boxes, oil, grease, drums, and pumps for $42,000.

He also bought a Beverley Hydraboom for $62,000 after stiff competition.

A similar Hydraboom model sold for $113,000 to another buyer.

Mr Nicoletti also bought a 2009 Freightliner CL120 prime mover (1.1 million km) for $39,000, a John Deere 8440 tractor for $4250 and an old Scania truck for $1000 for onfarm use.

Mindarabin farmer Scott Hemley with the old hay rake he picked up for $8200 at the Elders clearing sale last week on behalf of EDL Farms Lake Magenta, Newdegate.

Mr Nicoletti was said to have bought the farm, which will be a full cropping program, even though it has a brand new five-stand shearing shed.

Other buyers came from far and wide, including Boxwood Hill farmer Rohan Murdoch, who purchased a Commander Ag Quip 4 tonne sheep feed trailer with a 50:50 split electric motor and auger for $17,500, and Mindarabin farmer Scott Hemley, who purchased an old hay rake for $8200.

The 1993 Caterpiller loader offered with 11,124 hours sold for $55,000, while two JCB telehandlers sold for $61,000 and $58,000 respectively.

A STX 480 Steiger tractor sold for $120,000.

A Chamberlain Champion R 1250 with attachments sold for $7000.

Of the three headers only the Case IH 7088 with front and trailer sold, selling for $84,000.

The other two - a Case IH 7230 with front and trailer was passed in at $140,000 and the Case IH 7240 with front and trailer at $180,000.

Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard in full swing last week at the EDL Farms clearing sale at Lake Magenta, Newdegate. The Trufab Grain King 30t chaser bin behind the crowd sold for $36,000, while a 25t one sold for $23,000.

A 2015 125t Grain King field bin also attracted a lot of interest and sold for $130,000.

A 70t Trufab field bin sold for $36,000, while the 2010 Simplicity TQ53 17,000L airseeder cart sold for $140,000.

A Kendenup farmer bought two lots of two Universal sheep feeders for $4100 each lot.

Another buyer purchased three Universal sheep feeders for $6300 in one lot.

In terms of vehicles, a 2017 Toyota LandCruiser with 111,000km sold for $60,000, while a 2016 Toyota HiLux 4x4 2.8L single cab with 121,000km sold for $27,000, a Toyota HiLux 3L crew cab sold for $16,500.

A 1997 International Transtar 4700 prime mover with 309,692km sold for $34,500.

Other unlicensed farm trucks were offered but attracted much less interest.

A 2005 Marshall Multispreader sold for $33,500, while a 2018 Highline XL78 rock picker sold for $38,000.

A 7000L Farm King liquid cart sold for $40,000 after competitive bidding and a 5000L liquid cart sold for $9500.

Boxwood Hill farmer Rohan Murdoch with the Commander Ag Quip 4 tonne sheep feed trailer with a 50:50 split electric motor and auger that he brought during the clearing sale for $17,500. Mr Murdoch said he purchased the feeder to feed his sheep and he wanted something reliable.

A few other interesting sales included a Perkins generator which sold for $8000, 17 lots of 7/90/45 x 500m stocksafe wire sold on pellets of four rolls to competitive bidding for $1650-$1775 per lot.

Fifty large square hay bales were purchased for $120 each - making $6000 in total.

A 500kg bag of Silverado Lucerne seed sold for $4100, while a 500kg bag of Dalkeith/Cavalier clover seed sold for $3100.

