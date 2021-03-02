Lucky Shipcotts hold the winning ticket

THIS year's 10 Southern Starlets Angus heifers will be heading from south to north after Chittering reader Adrian Shipcott's ticket was randomly plucked from almost 16,000 entries at the Farm Weekly office early last week.

WA Angus Society chairperson Liz Sudlow, Kapari, Northampton, drew the winning ticket and it was an overwhelmed Mr Shipcott on the end of the phone when told the news.

"Oh my lord, are you serious?" Mr Shipcott said.

"I don't believe it.

"It was my dad's birthday on Saturday and over lunch he said to me 'you are going to win those heifers for me for my birthday, aren't you?'.

"I can't wait to see the look on his face when I tell him."

One look that also made him laugh was that of his wife Fiona, who gave him a mini-scowl as she walked past while he was on the phone.

The couple own Tyrepower Perth City in West Perth and it was a very busy morning when Farm Weekly rang to deliver the good news, taking Mr Shipcott away from his job temporarily.

"I'll have to sit her down before I tell her so she is not too shocked," he said.

A tyre business will come in handy for servicing the other part of their $31,000 (total prize-pool) winnings, the Coerco trailer-mounted firefighting unit.

"At the moment we just have a pretty cheap little unit at the farm so it will be fantastic to have this really good quality one," Mr Shipcott said.

The family has a long farming history with Mr Shipcott's father John running dairy farms in Lancashire, in the United Kingdom and later Kingaroy, Queensland, before they relocated to WA.

Adrian and Fiona Shipcott's picturesque 27 hectare Chittering property was only bought four years ago to continue their love of farming and as a piece of retirement paradise.

Until now they have just been trading a few cattle, but the 2019 drop Angus heifers will put them back in the breeding space.

The heifers were sourced from the Wishart family's property at Bremer Bay, part of a 1000-strong Angus female herd they have been shaping and perfecting for more than 20 years.

Ms Sudlow said WA Angus breeders were delighted to again be involved in "such a long and strong competition".

"It's a tribute to WA Angus breeders and Farm Weekly that it is still going so strong after 14 years," Ms Sudlow said.

"It's an excellent time for us to be promoting Angus in the heart of such a buoyant selling season and it has generated so much interest and some great stories over the years in some of our top commercial Angus herds from whom the heifers have been sourced.

"It's really pleasing to see that many of them (the heifer suppliers) have kept up their involvement in the competition by continuing to contribute to the financing of it each year alongside our stud breeders.

"And it has been terrific having Coerco on board with a very relevant prize."

Coerco's Micah Jackson, Dalwallinu, who was also present at the draw, said his family appreciated the opportunity for their Coerco business to be involved with an event with such history and an industry focus.

"We would certainly be happy to be involved again in the future," Mr Jackson said.

Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery said the competition continued to be a great collaboration between Farm Weekly and some of its valued clients.

"To see the incredible interest in it every year from our readers is testament to the quality of the prize on offer and it's a way for Farm Weekly to give something back to our loyal subscribers,'' Mr Emery said.

"It has certainly become a great talking point over the years and with Farm Weekly set to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, we will be thinking of something bigger and better to commemorate the occasion in our 15th competition."

