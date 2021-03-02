Expert shares research into improving cattle immune response

Australian farmers will have the opportunity to hear the latest international research findings in trace mineral injections and gain insights into how to apply this on-farm, as part of Virbac's Multimin Evolution webinar series.

Dr Robert A Palomares, an Associate Professor of Production Medicine and Theriogenology, with the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, will discuss the crucial role that injectable trace minerals play in developing a stronger immune response in cattle.

"Our research supports the experience of veterinarians in practical settings treating animals, with our studies showing that administration of injectable trace minerals concurrent with vaccination in dairy and beef cattle was associated with earlier and increased antibody production, which resulted in an enhanced immune response and protection for the animal.

"Trace mineral injections gives the ability to control what the animal receives, instead of relying on administration by food supplements. This is of particular benefit when animals are under stress and have a decreased appetite, or mitigating situations where their defences are compromised."

Dr Palomares will discuss the benefits of increased zinc in assisting cells to replicate better and heal faster as part of the webinar.

"Zinc is critical to boost immunity, fertility and overall health of today's cattle", Dr Palomares added.

Also in attendance will be Virbac Australia's Technical Veterinarian and nutritionist, Dr Paula Gonzalez-Rivas.

"We're excited to bring Dr Palomares research insights and expertise to Australian cattle producers and share how they can gain stronger immune responses from vaccines by administering injectable trace minerals such as Multimin Evolution at the same time," said Dr Paula Gonzalez-Rivas.

The webinars will be held on Thursday March 11, noon, Sydney time. Registrations for the webinar are now open and can be completed online via au.virbac.com/webinars.

ALSO IN BEEF:

The story Expert shares research into improving cattle immune response first appeared on Farm Online.