An emotional farewell to family farm

LETTING go of your life's work is certain to be an emotional time.

Eddie O'Driscoll has spent his life pouring his heart and soul into his productive farm and successful chaff manufacturing business.

And when his daughter Jen returned to the property after completing her studies at the Muresk Institute in 2009, they became an effective team.

In October last year, they came to the difficult decision, but the right one for them, to sell the farm and chaff business.

The property, known as Chillamoning and Shamrockville, at Grass Valley, is one of the earliest selected farming properties in the Northam region and has remained in the family since it was selected in 1871.

The farmland, measuring 970.38 hectares, is regarded as some of the best in the region, with strong sought-after York gum and white gum country, along with being in a good rainfall region.

The property, Chillamoning and Shamrockville, at Grass Valley, is one of the earliest selected properties in the Northam region. It had been in the O'Driscoll family since it was selected in 1871. Photo by Nutrien Harcourts WA.

They decided it was time to sell so Eddie could wind down and retire and Jen could pursue other opportunities in life.

There would be very few farms which have remained in the same family for 150 years and that's a history that Eddie and Jen cherish.

For Eddie, the most difficult part of the selling process came to a head last week when their clearing sale was held.

"It was a very sad day knowing that things which I had had for a long time were going to sell," Eddie said.

"Some stuff had been in the family for a long time, so it was really hard to see that go.

"I didn't go to the actual sale as it would have been too hard, but I went down before to see people.

"It was a real hard day, but I'm on the road to recovery now."

Long time friends travelled far and wide to show Eddie and Jen their support, some travelling from as far as Carnarvon, Albany and Esperance.

"It was very special seeing people that I hadn't seen in a long time and knowing they made the effort, most of them just came to say hi," he said.

Eddie established the chaff manufacturing business, O'Driscoll Produce, in the early to mid 1970s as he had been growing hay for other businesses to manufacture into chaff, "so I decided to do it myself".

He expanded the business to have a strong export footprint, supplying customers in South East Asia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, along with continually catering to the domestic market.

Looking back on his career, Eddie said he has enjoyed his time farming and manufacturing chaff.

And while he encountered challenges along the way, overcoming them has been rewarding.

"Farming has been a happy venture for me for many years," he said.

"I am very happy with what I have done with my life.

"I have a few ailments now which has meant I have had to slow down and retire.

"The past few weeks leading up to the clearing sale have been a bit hectic, so I am looking forward to a rest, then after that I'm not quite sure what retirement will look like for me, but I'm sure I'll find something to challenge myself with."

On the day of the clearing sale were buyers of the property Peter and Ann-Marie Boyle (left) with children Zanda, holding daughter Harriet, and Julie, Jo and Guydon, with vendors Edward O'Driscoll and children Toby, Jasmine, Jen and Sam, with Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative Phil Becker.

For Jen, having the most daunting part of the sale process done has brought a sense of calm after the storm.

"With the clearing sale done, I'm feeling a bit of relief," Jen said.

"There are still a few loose ends to tie up but we're getting there."

As for what is in store next for Jen, she plans to move to Perth in the near future and would like to still work in the agricultural industry, as that is her passion.

"It's a very special industry," she said.

"Coming from the country and having friends in the industry, everyone is connected and it's a friendly environment to be in.

"Agriculture is a lot broader than people think and I'm sure I'll find something that I love."

Providing for their valued customers has been a highlight for Jen, which is the part that she'll miss the most, as many of them "are like family to us".

"We have been around to see our clients (since the sale) and they have all been really supportive," she said.

"Some of our workers are staying on for the new owners which we are very happy about."

The farm was purchased by family farmers from York, who were known to Eddie and Jen, whereas the chaff business was bought by relatives who neighboured their property.

"We feel like the farm and chaff business are going into good hands, which is a nice feeling," she said.

"And it's nice having the chaff business stay in the family."

The property was also home to the family's chaff manufacturing business, O'Driscoll Produce, which Eddie established in the early to mid 1970s.

The O'Driscoll family arrived in Western Australia from Ireland in 1869 and worked as shepherds for English farming pioneer William Locke Brockman before acquiring Shamrockville two years later.

Chillamoning was added in 1946 and includes the homestead, built in 1925 which was upgraded in later years.

The property has supported five generations of the O'Driscoll family.

The farm and chaff business was sold through Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative Phil Becker.

