Over half of rural WA shires would meet Kyoto protocols

THE MAJORITY of shires in Western Australia's cropping belt would have met their carbon emissions obligations under the Kyoto accord if they were treated as individual countries for the period 1990 to 2020.

Ross Kingwell, Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre chief economist, said data showed WA's grain belt was on a downward trajectory in terms of emissions.

RELATED: Climate change will make farming tougher

RELATED: Time for farmers to get inside the tent on carbon emissions

Speaking at the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Outlook conference, Prof Kingwell said 56 per cent of shires would already have qualified as meeting the accord while 89pc have reduced their emissions.

However, he cautioned that further reductions would be more difficult.

"The journey to carbon neutrality is likely to be costly," Prof Kingwell said.

He said the largest gains were found in southern WA where there were previously more sheep.

"The WA flock has dropped from 40 million in 1990 to 14 million last year," he said.

"Farms have switched into more crop dominant systems which is very beneficial for cutting emissions."

"Perhaps continuing to focus on cutting methane emissions rather than looking at forestry where you have to either buy or allocate land to plant trees might be more cost effective."

He said there were two schools of thought as to where forestry could be most successful in replacing agriculture in WA.

"You could either look at the higher rainfall areas in the south or perhaps the cheaper land in the east, where the rainfall is higher you can get your trees to grow quicker or you can do it with cheaper land in a drier environment."

"When you're dealing with highly profitable farm land the cost of the land is a big part in raising the cost of going into reforestation."

He said farmers looking to go carbon neutral would constantly need to balance profitability with their emissions targets.

"One of the ways which farmers have become more productive on WA's acid soils is with lime, but the reaction when you mix carbonate with acid you will get dioxide.

"It is a very sensible decision to apply lime from a productivity point of view but it is not a win-win," he said.

In terms of livestock production, Prof Kingwell said he was intrigued as to whether there could be emissions cuts coming from selective breeding.

"Can we select animals that not only grow well, but produce less methane?" he questioned.

"There are some unique genotypes out there and perhaps research could uncover some genetic variation where there is less methane emitted that could be bred into modern lines."

The story Over half of rural WA shires would meet Kyoto protocols first appeared on Farm Online.