Borg urges young leaders to nominate for beef ambassadorship

The current ambassador for the Australian beef industry is encouraging other industry youth to put their hand up for the 2021 Rabobank Young Beef Ambassadorship.

The successful candidate will take-up a three year tenure as beef industry youth ambassador across Australia, with the recipient announced at Beef 2021 in May at Rockhampton.

Stewart Borg received the award at Beef 2018 as a well-known innovator in the industry, diversifying his stud and commercial cattle operation in northern Queensland to include a feedlot. Mr Borg also completed a Nuffield Scholarship during his tenure.

"The young beef ambassador role is a great pathway for young progressive industry professionals to gain exposure and experience while at the same time giving back to the industry they represent," he said.

When asked why someone should nominate for the ambassadorship, Mr Borg said leadership comes in many forms, whether it's in sporting teams or local clubs, through to breed societies or lobby groups.



"All require leadership in some shape or form. Even within business, be it private or corporate, both thrive behind solid leadership," he said.



"I believe it's vital for the younger generation of potential leaders to get involved within their various fields to gain experience and the confidence that will be required to lead the beef industry through whatever issues arise.



"The older guys won't be around for forever and at some point they will need to step aside with a younger generation that is trained and capable to take over from the sturdy leadership before us."

The Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador is open to nominees aged between 21 and 35 years. These nominees must show potential to be a significant leader and contributor to the beef industry, while demonstrating commitment and vision for the future of Australia's beef industry.

Rabobank has supported the award since 2009, providing the recipient with a scholarship to participate in the prestigious Rabobank Farm Managers Program, valued at $5900.



The one-week residential program is designed to strengthen the operational and strategic skills of up and coming farmers, covering global trends in agriculture, business planning, financial management, leadership, and succession planning.

Mr Borg said the experience that he gained and the contacts made throughout his tenor as the young beef ambassador had immense benefits.



"The Rabobank program was an experience that pushed me to another level, both in business and on a personal level. The interaction of progressive like-minded agricultural business people and the friendships/mentorships from this course will stay with me for a long time."

The award will be announced at the Rabobank Beef Industry Awards dinner, one of the curtain-raising events for Beef 2021.

Rabobank regional manager - southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, Brad James said investing in the next generation was key to ensuring the future viability of Australia's beef industry.

"This award, which is presented to a young person involved in the beef sector demonstrating potential to be a significant leader and contributor to the Australian beef industry, gives the recipient the opportunity to develop their leadership and management capabilities through attending Rabobank's Farm Managers Program," Mr James said.

"It is such an exciting time to be involved in agriculture, and while there are so many opportunities for those in the beef industry, the younger generation needs to be equipped with the business skills and innovative mindset to capitalise on these."



Mr James said supporting a young farmer through the Rabobank Farm Managers Program would not only benefit the future direction of the individual's farming business, but the beef industry more widely.

Nominations are also now open for other 2021 beef industry awards. The categories include:

The initiative is a joint venture between Rabobank and Queensland Country Life with entrants able to either nominate themselves or be nominated by others in the industry.

Nominations close March 25, 2021.

