AWI has positive spin at Woolorama

AUSTRALIAN Wool Innovation (AWI) is confident woolgrowers will see greater results this season from its efforts to promote to the world the sustainable product they produce, to open up new markets for it and from its research sponsorship.

The AWI team at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama this year was headed by chief operations officer John Roberts from Adelaide, South Australia and AWI's WA director David Webster, who both spent time talking to woolgrowers and exhibitors at the Merino judging.

Mr Roberts acknowledged last year was a difficult one for AWI, made more difficult by COVID-19.

"We had falling revenues as a result of lower wool prices and the lower levy rate and difficult trading conditions due to the COVID pandemic so some adjustments had to be made to what we had originally planned for the year - although overall, agriculture was probably less affected than some other industries," Mr Roberts said.

But there were also lessons learned from the difficult times that may well stand the wool industry in better stead into the future, he said.

"The COVID travel restrictions highlighted how the wool industry is dependent on shearers coming into the country, so we are continuing to fund shearer training this year," Mr Roberts said.

"The big test will be whether those home-grown shearers that we have helped train can find permanent places within the industry."