Goldenover claims Ile de France awards

WHEN most other breeds experienced a dip in numbers, the Ile De France showed it was on the ascendency with one new exhibitor and sizeable classes for visiting South Australian judge John Dalla at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

At the end of the day, the two senior studs Goldenover and Alcostro had carved up the broad ribbons between them and showed the breed was continuing to advance in WA.

Mr Dalla, from Orrie Cowie Merino, White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud, scored a judging appointment as a result of a last-minute decision to fly to WA for a weekend at Wagin to catch up with fellow sheep breeders and colleagues.

His knowledge and breed connections, through his years at Narrogin Agricultural College and some hands-on experience with Ile De France in their home country, gave breeders their most qualified judge in the seven years they have been part of Woolorama.

The man responsible for establishing the breed in WA, Ray Batt, Goldenover stud, Cuballing, collected both champion ribbons as well as the grand championship while brother Colin, who runs Alcostro stud at Wagin took both reserve ribbons and two of the three group classes.

The champion Ile De France ewe is held by Kirsten Wagenhauser, Goldenover stud, Cuballing. With her is judge John Dalla, Orrie Cowie, South Australia.

Goldenover's champion ram initially entered the ring in the milk-tooth class and Mr Dalla described him as a power house of productivity with terrific conformation and an excellent example of the breed.

"To see that neck extension, scale and back end and how well he walks - he is just one well-put together package," Mr Dalla said.

The reserve champion ribbon went to Alcostro's winner in the over one year-old class that was again a powerfully built ram that showed its full genetic potential.

The pair of rams and the objectively measured ram classes also were won by Goldenover.

Seven ewes from all four studs contested the single milk-tooth class and Mr Dalla described it as the best line-up he'd seen so far for the day, that was until all the ewe class winners were assembled for the champion ewe judging.

"They are a magnificent line-up of ewes and it is good to see how much the breed has improved," Mr Dalla said.

"There are quite a few Ile De France in the Eastern States and we have used them over White Suffolks at Orrie Cowie and I can say the breeders here are doing a really good job."

Goldenover's champion ewe came from the individual milk-tooth class while one of Alcostro's pair of ewes took out the reserve champion ribbon.

He said they were two beautiful young ewes that had the bone, good shape and finish and would do the breed a lot of good.

The breed's increased profile at Woolorama was only part of the Ile De France story with Ray Batt saying they were receiving huge demand from interstate breeders.

After selling all his rams last year buyers had pressed him to sell his entire ram lamb drop as well.

Mr Batt declined all offers but the interstate interest had sealed the champion ram's future with a plan to take it to the Hamilton Sheepvention in Victoria in early August.

Extra pressure to sell rams had come after semen imports from South Africa were suspended.

Mr Batt said he had invested heavily in a range of different genetics and he had semen from 11 different sires in storage to ensure genetics-wise the breed did not come to a standstill if there was a prolonged hold up in imports.

He was now measuring extensively and using Australian Sheep Breeding Values in his stud and said he'd seen growth rates go up and fat measurement go down as a result.

Mr Batt also had had some impressive results from individual sheep with one lamb, still on its mother, weighing 54 kilograms at 100 days.

His plan was to flush the champion ewe at the end of the year.

First time exhibitor Evan Coleman, Billionne stud, West Popanyinning, was on a steep learning curve after establishing a stud only in late 2020 and although he didn't take home any blue ribbons he was successful enough to win the Fleur Baron Trophy for the best first time exhibitor.

The fourth exhibitor was young breeder Brendan Lamont, Monteray stud, Tambellup, who scored minor placings at his second outing.