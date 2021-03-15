Unsafe buildings demolished and asbestos removed after audit of key research labs

There have been worrying finds of asbestos across many of Victoria's regional agricultural research sites.



A building audit across the key Agriculture Victoria locations, home to hundreds of scientists and staff, has discovered serious structural issues at most of the sites.



Some buildings have been earmarked for demolition and removal already at a cost the Victorian government expects will reach $900,000.



While most of the problems have been blamed on the advanced age of the buildings, a lack of maintenance has also been highlighted.



The state's key dairy research facility at Ellinbank in Gippsland, where millions of dollars are spent on research each year, has had a ceiling in the audio-visual room replaced three times. Despite only being built in 2007.



Poorly designed gutters have been blamed.



White ants have badly damaged the main office of the Rutherglen Research Institute, as has dry rot, and asbestos has been found in the walls, ceilings, floors and toilets.



In all, six of the state's key agriculture research facilities have been identified as needing urgent work.



They are: Ellinbank, Hamilton, Horsham, Mildura (Irymple), Rutherglen and Tatura.



The government is moving to cleaning up the asbestos and do much of the necessary demolition this year.



"A number of old and unsafe buildings at DJPR's regional centres will be demolished in the coming months to improve health and safety at the site," a Jobs, Precincts and Regions Department spokeswoman said.

Some of the damage found, and exposed asbestos, during a building audit.

"Some of the buildings ear-marked for demolition contain asbestos and this will be removed safely to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people."

The government has advertised for tenders to carry out the work, which will include the removal of any asbestos.

No staff are currently working in the laboratories at Ellinbank, Hamilton, Horsham, Mildura, Rutherglen or Tatura.

The work is being funded as part of an annual works program.

Expert reports provided to the government say the amount of asbestos is largely due to the age of some of the buildings.

According to those reports.

Tatura - asbestos found in ceilings, floors and walls.

Rutherglen - asbestos in walls, floors, ceiling and toilets in main office and residence.

Mildura's main Irymple office - asbestos in walls and floors, loading bay, archives building and toilet.



DAMAGE: White ants have already caused damage at the Rutherglen Research Institute. Picture: Victorian government.

Horsham - some demolition work, asbestos in residence and greenhouses.



Hamilton - some demolition of storage sheds.



Ellinbank - demolition work, asbestos in shed, toilets and residence.

