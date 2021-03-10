Recognising beef industry leaders

Champions of the beef industry are being urged to nominate for the prestigious 2021 Beef Industry Awards to be presented at Beef Australia in May.

Recognising the achievements, innovation and forward thinking of beef producers, the award categories include Queensland Country Life's Beef Achiever of the Year, Rabobank's Young Beef Ambassador and Meat & Livestock Australia's Producer Innovation Award.

Stewart Borg received the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassadorship at Beef 2018 as a well-known innovator in the industry, diversifying his stud and commercial cattle operation in northern Queensland to include a feedlot.



He is encouraging other industry youth to put their hand up for the 2021 Rabobank Young Beef Ambassadorship, as "a great pathway for young progressive industry professionals to gain exposure and experience while at the same time giving back to the industry they represent".

When asked why someone should nominate for the ambassadorship, Mr Borg said leadership comes in many forms.



"I believe it's vital for the younger generation of potential leaders to get involved within their various fields to gain experience and the confidence that will be required to lead the beef industry through whatever issues arise," he said.

"The older guys won't be around for forever and at some point they will need to step aside with a younger generation that is trained and capable to take over from the sturdy leadership before us."



The awards also recognise innovation in the red meat and livestock industry, which MLA managing director Jason Strong believes creates a really exciting future.

"Red meat producers are at the forefront of driving this innovation, on-farm and through the supply chain - and this... is an opportunity to recognise some of the best of our industry," Mr Strong said.

"MLA's theme for its activities at Beef Australia 2021 is 'redefining resilience'. Looking ahead, resilience will allow the red meat and livestock industry to be agile and ambitious, to see adversity as opportunity, and to be competitive on the global stage.

"Resilience will allow the industry to be innovative and lead the world in sustainability and delivering high value, high quality products to customers, consumers and the community."

Entrants can either nominate themselves or be nominated by others in the industry for these national awards.

Be sure to nominate soon for QCL's Beef Achiever of the Year, Rabobank's Young Beef Ambassador and MLA's Producer Innovation Award, as entries will close on Thursday, March 25.

