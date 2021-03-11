Attempt to reduce agvet chemical red tape would do the opposite

A REVIEW that aims to decrease the amount of red tape in the agvet chemical sector will actually have the opposite effect if its recommendations are implemented, the industry says.

The independent panel looking into the regulatory framework of the industry made 139 recommendations in its draft report.



Animal Medicines Australia, who's members account for over 90 per cent of veterinary medicines sales in Australia, agree with just 11 of the recommendations.



In its submission responding to the inquiry, AMA stated another 50 recommendations requiring significant additional analysis.

AMA executive director Ben Shapley said the inquiry was a "once-in-a-decade opportunity" to get the regulatory settings right for the next 30 years.



He urged the committee to reconsider many of its recommendations, which could have detrimental and wide-ranging impacts to producers and farmers.

One recommendation would introduce "general product obligations", which would apply to anyone dealing with agvet chemicals.

"Users would be required to demonstrate how their use of the chemical won't harm people, the environment or impact on trade,"

"It would impose a significant cost and length documentation about how they're compliant. Then they would need to review their system and processes regularly.

"Compare that to the current system, where users just have to comply with the label."

Another recommendation would create a Commissioner, who would be able to demand users produce the details of their systems and processes for complying with the general product obligation.

In an effort to reduce red tape around international chemicals and make more products available, the panel suggests Australia accepts the licencing of agvet chemicals by equivalent overseas authorities, such as those in the United States or United Kingdom.



However, the National Farmers Federation said the challenge would be how to handle unique Australian circumstances, which would not have been considered by an international regulator.



"This is not an insignificant challenge, and if not adequately addressed could present risks to human, animal and environmental health and compromise our trading status," the NFF submission states.



"For this reason, the NFF would recommend significant caution in pursuing this approach."

Mr Stapley pointed out since the inquiry was announced in September 2019, the current agvet chemical regulator APVMA had undergone a significant phase of timeframe performance improvement.

"The APVMA is an internationally well-regarded regulator," Mr Shapley said



"The most recent performance statistics for the December 2020 quarter showed that 99 per cent of all veterinary medicines applications were completed within the statutory timeframes."

The independent panel will now consider the more than 80 submissions it received in response to its draft report.

The panel will deliver its final report in May.

