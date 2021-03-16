Sire Shootout nominations open May 20

Bull breeders will once again be able to compete in one of the hottest online competitions when nominations open for the 2021 Sire Shootout on May 20.

ACM is pleased to be hosting the virtual competition once again off the back of a hugely successful event last year where bulls sold to $180,000 and averaged $24,303.

An audience from as far as the United States of America, Canada, Cambodia, Egypt, New Zealand and South Africa tuned in with many stud principals crediting the event with lifting the pre-sale profile of their bulls.



This year's competition is not only a cost-effective marketing opportunity but will feature more than $15,000 cash and prizes for the industry's best sale bulls thanks to the support of sponsors including GDL and Riverina.



Nominations will be open to any registered bull for sale at a public auction or available privately, and can not have sold prior to the commencement of the 2021 competition dates.



Last year's competition attracted 82 sires with 66 bulls sold at public auctions to average $24,303 for a gross of $1.604 million while all of the private treaty sires were either sold or retained for in herd use.



All that is required is one side profile photograph of the bull and 30 seconds of video showing the animal walking parallel to the camera, unled.



Nominations will open on May 20 until June 3 with supporting video and photos required between June 10 and June 24.



The live judging will then air online each night from July 6 to July 8.

