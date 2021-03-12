COVID effort worth it for 2021 Woolorama

"A UTE load" of extra paperwork and multiple changes required to comply with Health Department COVID-19 precautions proved well worth it for a successful 49th Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama, according to president Howie Ward.

Putting on the successful event last Friday and Saturday had cost an extra $50,000 "to be COVID ready", including an extra $20,000 to provide additional toilets required to satisfy the Health Department, Mr Ward said.

State government and Royal Agricultural Society of WA funding contributions had helped cover the extra costs, he said.

"An unbelievable amount of paperwork was needed to get approval to run this year's event and we've got a ute load of it here if they (Health Department) ever want to come and check it," Mr Ward said.

"It was not like we could negotiate, it was just something we had to do if we wanted to hold Woolorama and we're glad we did."

COVID marshalls roamed Woolorama and extra hand washing facilities were provided, but Mr Ward said there were no COVID-related issues that he was made aware of over the two days.

Perhaps the biggest COVID impact on Woolorama, particularly on Saturday, was a 10,000 people on site attendance limit imposed by the Health Department.

Mr Ward said the crowd was a little below that limit on the Friday but, with people coming and going throughout the day, the total number who visited on Saturday was more.

"Overall for the two days, we had a little over 20,000 come through the gates," he said.

Mr Ward paid tribute to the volunteers who had worked so hard to make Woolorama and the 118th Wagin Agricultural Show a success in what he acknowledged was a difficult year because of COVID-19 precautions.

"We've basically gone back to back - there's been no other big agricultural show or similar event since we just scraped in before COVID hit last year - and it's taken a lot of work to pull it off," he said.

"But I'm very pleased with the way it went.

"When I wasn't on official duties I spent time walking around talking to people - I walked 25 kilometres over the two days.

"Everyone I spoke to was really happy with the response they were getting, which is very important for the Trade Fair.

"Because of COVID, we were limited to only 1800 tickets to the arena for the rodeo (the traditional Saturday night conclusion of Woolorama) and they were sold out by 4pm on Saturday."

One change not forced on organisers by COVID was the usual Friday shearing demonstrations not held this year.

"We were told we wouldn't be able to find shearers and wool handlers because they're all too busy working at the moment and we couldn't, so the shearing was cancelled," Mr Ward said.

"But it could have gone ahead had we known, it rained through the week and with wet sheep they (shearers and wool handlers) were here anyway."

The shearing shed being shut and limited passing traffic did not seem to worry the Heiniger shearing supplies team at their nearby stand.

They sold eight EVO shearing plants in the first hour on Friday.

In the wool pavilion regular fashion parades drew crowds and around the corner, the King family, Darkan, was successful with one of their six fleeces entered winning the Grand Champion Fleece award.

A first-time addition to the livestock judging program this year, the Supreme Animal award, proved successful and is likely to become an annual contest.

It saw the Supreme cattle exhibit, Charolais cow Venturon Let's Elope from Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, the Supreme Merino, a ram from Angenup stud, Kojonup and the Supreme British and Australasian Interbreeds exhibit, a Poll Dorset ewe from Leween stud, Narrogin, competing for the title.

Venturon Let's Elope was judged Woolorama's inaugural Supreme Animal.

Mr Ward admitted the organisers had been "a little bit nervous" about adding the extra category pitting different animals against each other in the judging ring, but he said the event "certainly attracted a good crowd to the cattle lawn and topped off a good day".

He confirmed the organisers "had thought about" including the top poultry exhibit in the award and perhaps a horse and sheep dog, but decided to stick with just cattle and sheep for the first time.

This was Mr Ward's last Woolorama as president.

He has served three years and must stand down, with his replacement to be chosen at an annual general meeting in July.

However, with something special to be organised for next year's milestone 50th Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama, he will preside over much of the early preparation and remain one of the hard-working Woolorama committee members when his term expires.