Prime Yearling beef trade sale tops $2060

PRICES peaked at $2060 at the annual prime yearling beef trade sale held at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama last Friday.

It was Nutrien Livestock's turn to host the sale and while there was only a small crowd in attendance, buyers were concise and bid confidently on the yearlings to clear the entire yarding of nine head.

Despite the top-price being down compared to the previous year's sale when 13 out of 13 sold to a top of $2800, this year's average price was up at $1871 compared to 2020 when it was $1746.

Paying the $2060 top price for the 520 kilogram reserve grand champion and champion heavyweight exhibit from the Pugh family's Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup, were return buyers the Goddard-Borger family for their Swansea Street Meats butcher shop, Victoria Park East.

Regan Goddard-Borger was pleased with the cattle he managed to secure for the family's butcher shop, saying the yearlings were the correct size and had good potential to produce some high-quality meat.

"The reserve grand champion was exactly what we were looking for," Mr Borger-Goddard said.

Second-top price buyer Luke Hall, Halanson Farms, Wagin and Nutrien Livestock, State manager Leon Giglia, with the grand champion and champion lightweight exhibit from the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, which made $2020.

"We have purchased from this sale regularly and we have been happy with the quality of the meat."

Mr Goddard-Borger went on to secure three more yearlings for a total of four to be the volume buyer of the sale, averaging $1805.

Among his selections were two Murray Grey steers from the lightweight section weighing 392kg and 370kg at $1600 and $1620 and a 474kg heavyweight Murray Grey steer at $1940, all from the Wise family's Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning.

The second-top price of $2020 was paid by local Luke Hall, Halanson Farms, Wagin and he paid this value for the grand champion and champion lightweight which was a 386kg Murray Grey steer from the Southend stud.

Mr Hall said that each year one of his friends and himself alternate buying the champion or reserve champion animal from the sale.

"It's something we try to do every year, we'll use it for meat," Mr Hall said.

"It had a good frame, was well balanced and had a nice solid structure."

Both MJ Shearing and Avon Valley Beef paid the third-top price of $2000 for two separate yearlings.

MJ Shearing was first to pay it for a 502kg Simmental-Angus cross heifer from Bullock Hills, Katanning, which was the only female in the sale and finished second in the heavyweight judging.

Avon Valley Beef quickly followed, securing a 474kg Simmental-Murray Grey cross steer also from Bullock Hills, Katanning.

Cattle steward Ed Porter (left) and Nutrien Livestock, commercial and stud sheep manager Tom Bowen with the $2000 equal third top-priced yearling sold by the Bullock Hills stud, Katanning.

Purchasing a second yearling was Avon Valley Beef when it paid $1680 for a 416kg Angus steer from the Kitchen family's Carenda stud, Katanning.

Also making a purchase from the sale was Ganzer & Co buying a 476kg Angus steer from Carenda stud for $1920.

Nutrien Livestock, auctioneer Mark Warren said the overall quality of the line-up was excellent with them all having good weights.

"The vendors should be commended on the cattle they produced," Mr Warren said.

"It was a strong sale and met price expectations.

"We'd like to thank the vendors and all the buyers who supported the sale."