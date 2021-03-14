Venturon wins supreme cattle title again

RIBBONS were shared and plenty of camaraderie was had in the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at the 2021 Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

Show cattle enthusiasts were eager to be back on the end of a halter after COVID-19 restrictions affected the majority of the main Agricultural shows around the countryside last year.

Once again the event attracted a large contingent of 66 head of quality cattle from 18 exhibitors, with 10 breeds represented.

Woolorama is traditionally a show for young cattle and this year was no exception, with freshly halter-broken yearlings making up the majority of the numbers and seeing many junior classes put State judge Tony Golding, Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup, to the test.

Combining all the British breed cattle together in one section, European breeds against each other and specialty breeds in another, made for a great spectacle.

Three junior age group classes were programmed this year to ensure a good line-up for junior champions and ensure the ideal class entry limit of 10 head was only exceeded once.

Mr Golding embraced the challenge of judging several breeds within each class and vigilantly worked his way through the line-ups to come up with his top place getters in each class, ensuring he took the time to comment on every individual exhibit that walked into the ring.

It was apparent he took a liking towards a proven matron and her impressive calf at foot when they came through the ranks in the senior female Any Other Breed European class.

A sweet, stylish Red Angus female exhibited by Red Rock Red Angus stud, Boyanup, was awarded champion multibreed junior female of the show. Judge Tony Golding (left), Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup, Red Rock Red Angus stud principal Rebecca Bantock, Boyanup and Nutrien Ag Solutions Paul Mahony were pictured with the nine-month-old champion heifer Red Rock Roxie.

Despite being the only cow and calf exhibit in this category, Venturon Lets Elope and seven-month-old heifer calf, Venturon Lets Elope R66, evidently made a lasting impression on Mr Golding.

The special duo was exhibited by Andrew, Anne and Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, and after receiving the Any Other Breed European champion female sash around her neck, Venturon Lets Elope quite convincingly was awarded the champion multibreed senior female ribbon.

The five and half-year-old female and her pearler heifer calf were up against an 18-month-old Murray Grey heifer and five and a half-year-old Miniature Hereford cow and calf unit, however Mr Golding couldn't go past Venturon Lets Elope's femininity and beautifully wedge shaped body.

Described by Mr Golding as a female that had plenty of width through the hip and pin region, Lets Elope not only won multibreed champion senior female but went on to be awarded supreme cattle exhibit of this year's Wagin Woolorama.

"I love this cow, her angularity, her extreme capacity and productivity," Mr Golding said.

"She is doing a magnificent job on her heifer calf and has bred a calf that is better than herself.

"To me, you can't ask much more from a cow than that."

Inlet Views Reality R9 exhibited by the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, was presented with the champion multibreed junior bull ribbon at this year's Woolorama. With the 12-month-old bull calf were judge Tony Golding (left), Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup, Elders State general manager WA, Nick Fazekas and handler Zoe Skinner.

Lets Elope was no stranger to the show ring, having received the reserve junior champion female award at the 2016 Perth Royal Show.

She was sired by Venturon David and out of Venturon Hayley H1 and was being prepared for this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show before the Thompson family decided to withdraw their show team only a few weeks ago.

Vying for the supreme title was a very stylish Red Angus heifer which was exhibited by newcomer to the Woolorama Cattle Expo, Rebecca Bantock, Red Rock Red Angus stud, Boyanup.

Although Ms Bantock was very familiar with the show circuit, having paraded many champion animals at various agricultural shows across the State, she had not yet shown her own cattle at Wagin.

It was Ms Bantock's young nine-month-old heifer which caused some fuss for Mr Golding whose heart wanted to award her the supreme title, but head said no.

Red Rock Roxie had earlier been sashed Any Other Breed British champion junior female, after placing first in the initial class of three heifers born on or after May 1, 2020.

Roxie was up against an impressive Limousin heifer and a sweet Miniature Hereford heifer for the multibreed junior champion ribbon, but her overall structural correctness prevailed.

Mr Golding said the heifer's overall pizzazz, strength of top line, thickness behind, while retaining the refinement up front placed her above the others.

"She has the angularity, the beautiful shoulder and neck extension, depth of rib, depth of rear flank, length from hip to pin and is an outstanding exhibit," Mr Golding said.

"She is the epitome of a young heifer for me."

A proven sire from Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, was awarded the champion multibreed senior bull of the show. With Southend Narcissist were judge Tony Golding (left), Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup, Southend stud principal Kurt Wise, Katanning and Milne Feeds sponsor Matthew Johnson.

Roxie was sired by LGK P20 and out of Red Rock Pixie.

Caching Mr Golding's eye as well as many other onlookers was a soft skinned, structurally correct junior bull exhibited by Inlet Views Simmental stud from the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Denmark.

Inlet Views Reality R9 made his mark when he first entered the ring in a big class of seven bulls born on or between January 1 and February 28, 2020, in the Any Other Breed British section.

The 12-month-old youngster weighing 574 kilograms came up against some strong competition for the championship class but paved his way through to come head to head with a younger Murray Grey and Miniature Hereford sire for champion multibreed junior bull exhibit.

Reality R9's softness of skin, well laid in shoulders and strength of spine placed him above the rest.

"He is going to go on and do a wonderful job for the Simmental breed," Mr Golding said.

"He's got real style and sire potential stamped on him."

This year the Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, took home the Any Other Breed British champion senior female award at the 2021 Woolorama. With Southend Tulip Q502 Southend stud were principal Kurt Wise (left) and judge Tony Golding, Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup.

Reality R9 was sired by Glen Anthony Y-Arta F299 and out of Inlet Views Billie-Jean L046.

It was a long bodied, proven Murray Grey sire, Southend Narcissist, exhibited by regular Woolorama exhibitor Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, that snapped up the champion multibreed senior bull ribbon.

Familiar to the show ring, Narcissist stamped his worth by being sashed with this award for the third consecutive year.

Coming through the ranks in the Any Other Breed British senior class against no other exhibit, yet facing some tough competition in the multibreed championship from a muscular Charolais sire and Miniature Hereford, Mr Golding said it was his overall length of body that got him over the line.

In his working clothes, at almost four-years-old, the 1088kg sire was commended by Mr Golding for his length from hip to pin and testicular set-up.

"He is a magnificent specimen with great structure," Mr Golding said.

"He will breed longevity into his females and do a good for the Murray Grey breed."

Narcissist was sired by Wallawong Xyris, out of Southend Perfection K769 and has been used heavily, with his progeny selling at the stud's annual on-property bull sale last month.

A soft fleshing youngster from Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, was awarded the Any Other Breed British champion junior bull ribbon. Southend stud principal Kurt Wise (left), accepted congratulations from judge Tony Golding, Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup and Elders stud stock cattle representative Deane Allen.

The group classes capped off the day of judging and it was two young, junior Murray Grey bulls, exhibited by Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, that were sashed the winner of the Zoetis pair of WA bred bulls.

Mr Golding said they had the strength and overall structural correctness compared to the others against them on the day.

"They were an even pair that were true to type," he said.

Standing in second place was Inlet Views' pair of Simmental bulls and in third was Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup.

In the pairs of heifers, it was Ms Bantock's, Red Rock Red Angus stud duo that prevailed on the day.

"They match very well together, are structurally correct, have beautiful udder set ups and walk out on a good set of feet and legs," Mr Golding said.

Southend Murray Grey stud's team of two were presented with the second place award, while third place went to Inlet Views' pair of Simmental females.

Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup, exhibited the Any Other Breed European champion junior female of the show. With the powerful heifer Morrisvale Receptionist is handler Libby Morris (left), Narrikup and Elders State general manager WA, Nick Fazekas.

Southend Murray Grey stud took home the blue ribbon in the sire progeny group of three class for the second consecutive year running.

Mr Golding said their overall power got them over an extremely even group of Red Angus.

"The three have structural correctness, do-ability and soft skins," he said.

Second in this class was Escholar Red Angus stud, Esperance Senior High School, Esperance and third place getters were Inlet Views Simmental stud, WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions interschool heifer challenge for females born on or after April 1, 2020 resulted in Barker High Reese, Barker High Murray Grey stud, Mount Barker High School coming away with the win.

However, Mr Golding's overall interschool heifer challenge winner which came through the class of heifers born on or between January 1 and March 31, 2020, was Escholar Rusty, Escholar Red Angus stud, Esperance Senior High School, Esperance.

Any Other Breed British

This year there was a very even number of entries in both the Any Other Breed British and Any Other Breed European sections, with both having 28 entries each.

Quality was prevalent in both and Mr Golding worked hard to place his winner in the British champion junior bull line-up with eight entries and two breeds, including Murray Greys and Red Angus.

Southend Roman was found in the youngest class of the day and went all the way through to be presented with the junior champion Any Other Breed British ribbon.

A powerful Charolais sire from Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, was sashed Any Other Breed European champion senior bull. Judge Tony Golding (left), Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup and handler Brian Williams, Albany, were pictured with Venturon Rosso VL Commissioner.

Mr Golding said the 10-month-old bull calf was beautifully set up in the hindquarter and was a hard calf to fault.

"I love the structural correctness and strength of spine on him," he said.

There were only two senior female entrants in the Any Other Breed British section and they both came from the same paddock of Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud.

It was his youngest female, at almost 18-months-old that was given the broad ribbon.

"She has the wow factor and is my type of female," Mr Golding said.

"She is feminine up front, has got a real hindquarter behind her and is set up very well in those hips and pins."

Any Other Breed European

There were a few exciting exhibits to come from the Any Other Breed European section of the Expo, with a powerful Charolais senior bull triumphing over a Limousin sire in the senior class.

Mr Golding quite confidently presented Venturon Rosso VL Commissioner, exhibited by the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock with the champion accolade.

Mr Golding described the 18-month-old bull which weighed 782kg as a sire with plenty of power behind.

"He has the refinement through the shoulders but plenty of power behind and has strength in his pasterns which places him above the other bull today."

In a large section of 11 entries and four breeds, was the fight for junior champion Any Other Breed European female of the 2021 Expo.

Two beautiful Gelbvieh heifers and an impressive Limousin heifer went head-to-head for the tri-coloured ribbon and in the end it was Morrisvale Receptionist, bred by James and Casey Morris, Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup, which conquered.

At just 12-months-of-age, Receptionist had a lot of great points about her and was described by Mr Golding as a structurally correct heifer that would go on to make a wonderful matron.

"She had great angularity, is smooth through the shoulders, very well set up underneath and has plenty of class about her," he said.

"She had extreme length of body and whilst retaining the femininity has a lot of power behind."

Specialty Breeds

The judging kicked off with the Specialty bred cattle and despite little competition for the one exhibitor, quality was still displayed.

Denise Warner, Paragon Miniature Hereford stud, Waroona, brought a team of 10 along with her and with great help from a younger generation of kids, she took home the four broad champion ribbons.

Two paddock counterparts toiled for the champion Specialty Breeds junior bull title and it was the young six-month-old, Paragon Lord River that received the sash.

Mr Golding said the 135kg calf's depth of rib, strength over the spine and length of body placed him over his rival.

Three bulls paraded around the ring for the champion Speciality Breeds senior bull award, with Paragon Lord Peter coming out on top.

The almost three-year-old sire weighing 473kg was said to have moved freely around the ring, had good length of body and a good testicular development.

Champion Specialty Breeds junior female was awarded to Paragon Lady Remmi who was just 12 months old and was placed above her two other show counterparts for her structural correctness, spring of rib and good feet and legs.

The longevity of Paragon Lady Mandi and her young heifer calf saw a broad ribbon for champion Specialty Breeds senior female get draped around her neck.

Mr Golding described the four and half-year-old female as a cow that had a beautiful udder, with strong suspensory ligaments attached.

"She has strength through the spine, length of body and is built for longevity which is most important in any beef female," he said.

