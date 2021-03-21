Money for cropping research in government grants

Fiona Best, BCG chief executive, says work into multi species cover crops will aid mixed farmers in her area.

REGIONAL crop research groups are among the beneficiaries of funding in $6.5 million of funding recently unlocked under the federal government's Smart Farms Small Grants program.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said 84 projects aimed at boosting farmers' agricultural productivity and natural resource management have been awarded funding in the fourth funding round of the program.

One successful applicant conducting research in the cropping space is Victorian-based Birchip Cropping Group, which is using the money to investigate the use of multispecies cover crops in low rainfall broadacre mixed farming.

These cover crops may have the potential to reduce erosion over the summer months and prevent nutrient loss, along with feed for livestock.

"The project will focus on providing outcomes that benefit mixed farming systems, where livestock can supplement a winter cash crop operation," said BCG chief executive, Fiona Best.

"Using local knowledge, we will help our farmers make better, more cost-effective crop management decisions that optimise soil health."

Another successful applicant was Mallee Sustainable Farming which operates over low rainfall zones in south-west NSW, eastern SA and north-western Victoria.

Recognising the large distances required to get to field days and other hubs of industry learning, MSF is aiming to deliver research and development to the farm by establishing industry-led digital extension hubs across the tri-state Mallee region.

"This exciting work will provide virtual access to local research sites and curate a continuous Q&A service for farmers visiting the hubs," said MSF executive officer, Lachlan Sutton.

"By linking farmers to farmers, and farmers to researchers virtually we can get information out to them while they're in the tractor cab," Mr Sutton said.

"For time poor farmers, this will be a total game changer and allow us to deliver improvements across up to 4 million hectares MSF covers as well as the rest of Australia."

