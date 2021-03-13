Seamless transfer back to export focus in grains

THE HEAD of operations with one of Australia's largest bulk handlers and port operators said the grains industry had made a seamless transition to an export focus this harvest.

After two successive seasons where millions of tonnes were brought from Western Australia and South Australia to satisfy domestic demand in NSW and Queensland this year Australia is embarking on its biggest grain export program since 2016-7.

James Murray, chief operations officer with South Australian-based Viterra, said even in spite of the complexities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the trade tension with China impacting export logistics, especially for the barley trade, the industry was coping well in moving a big harvest.

"There was over 4 million tonnes moved from SA and WA to the east coast over the past couple of years and this year there is a big surplus there so it is a big change from the drought years," Mr Murray said at the recent Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences Outlook conference.

"We knew a fair way out the season was looking favourable and Industry was able to prepare for the best way to manage for harvest, with multiple contingencies in place."

He said Viterra had moved 1.8 million tonnes of the 2020-21 harvest through its ports with bookings solid right through to the end of May.

Mr Murray also expected further back end shipping slots to be booked.

"It is a big year on the export front, we've seen exporters re-establishing relations with their export customers that they haven't dealt with for a couple of years due to either a shortage of supplies or the domestic focus."

Mr Murray highlighted the reforged links with Saudi Arabia, which has stepped into the breach and provided a major home for Australian barley in the absence of the Chinese market, as a success story.

"The new relationships we have with Saudi Arabia have been really good."

Mr Murray said exporters' jobs were made easier due to Australia's reputation as a producer of quality grain.

"Our reputation for consistent quality has meant demand is there when the supply is."

Mr Murray said Viterra was doing its bit to maintain this reputation by investing in quality control.

"We are looking to ensure traceability, high quality and food safety standards are of the highest order," he said.

"This has involved investment into laboratories where maximum residue levels (MRL) can be measured better and also money for better grain classification right across our receival network."

The story Seamless transfer back to export focus in grains first appeared on Farm Online.