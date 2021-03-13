Reliability, production and proximity at Esperance

Price: EOI closing on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 4pm

Location: Esperance

Area: 634ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Rob Johnstone 0407 192 079





DAVIES Farm is about 15 kilometres north of Esperance and 10 kilometres south of Gibson fronting the Coolgardie Esperance Highway.

The property has typical Esperance sandplains, comprising easy to work, sandy loam duplex soils.

Fertiliser has been applied annually to ensure maximum crop and pasture production.

Pastures consist of mainly serradella and kikuyu.

Two soaks and five equipped bores provide an adequate supply of quality water that is reticulated to tanks and troughs.

The 420 hectare grazing area has reached a carrying capacity of 280 breeders.

Stock proof fencing is mainly Ringlock with a couple of barbs.

The country is well drained into several vegetated lakes which make up the remainder of the total area.

The area is not prone to frost and has a rainfall of 550 millimetres per annum, which is considered reliable for Western Australian standards.

The two bedroom, one bathroom house is showing its age and requires a little care.

The remaining infrastructure includes a two-stand shearing shed with yards, cattle yards, horse stables, several general purpose sheds and a workshop.

If you are looking for reliability and a little more rain then you should definitely consider Davies Farm.

Davies Farm is being sold by expressions of interest (if not sold prior) closing at 4pm on April 15, 2021.