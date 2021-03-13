Property for lease at $2100 a month

Price: $398,000 plus GST

Location: Manjimup

Area: 4000m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate Contact: Orest Luzny 0428 932 570

TWO titles are sold as one with this property which includes about 4000m2 of land and a steel constructed and clad shed of about 475m2 with concrete floor, internal ablution, shower, kitchen, office and about 47m2 of store area.

The workshop has five door openings of 5.9 metres by 4.8m, high bay lights and three-phase power.

With a sealed road frontage and a compact gravel hardstand yard, the area is securely fenced with steel posts and wire mesh and two access gates to the road.

The property has septic tanks and its mains, power, water and telephone are all connected.

Zoned light industrial by Manjimup Shire, the property is leased by the owner but will be sold as a vacant possession.

The demountable onsite is not part of the property sale, however the owner is happy to negotiate a separate sale if required.