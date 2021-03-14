Club anniversary plans back on track

AFTER a long wait, the Meckering Sporting Club Inc. will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 27.

Cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club has asked for people to RSVP to the event due to continuing restrictions.

The day will feature garden games including a giant chess, garden dominoes, giant jenga, giant noughts and crosses and a social hit of tennis or roll of bowls.

With more than 100 people expected to attend, guests will enjoy lunch from some local food vans while dinner will be supplied by Cunderdin Lions Club.

The event's official welcome is scheduled for 2.30pm and the inaugural president of the club Lawrie Reynolds will reflect on the club's proud history as will Cunderdin Shire president Dennis Whisson.

The night will also feature a family movie under the stars at 7.30pm, presented by the Cunderdin Community Resource Centre.

Jeff Snooke, who has been on and off the club's committee for the past 30 years and president of the club since October 2017, said the organisation had managed to keep enough funds in the bank following the impact of COVID-19 by holding a few events once restrictions eased.

"It will be great to finally celebrate this milestone, as we've been waiting since last year to all get together and although we expect it to be quite low key these events are always great for supporting communities such as ours," Mr Snooke said.

He said regional sporting clubs were integral to the social fabric of small rural towns and that the Meckering Sporting Club had helped hold the community together over the years.

When the Meckering earthquake hit in 1968, the club's sporting fields weren't affected, only its buildings, with the local sporting clubs having to make do with makeshift buildings in the months following.

With no local facilities left in town after the natural disaster, a meeting took place in April 1969 to form a committee to create the new Meckering Sporting Club.

As part of the Lord Mayor's Relief Fund for the Meckering Earthquake, a contract for $54,000 was signed with Cooper and Oxley to help build the new sporting facility.

In September 1969, the committee, which planned to amalgamate the town's bowls, tennis and golf clubs, approached the Cunderdin Shire for a $20,000 loan over 20 years to bridge the deficit to build the club.

At the official opening of the club in May 1970, Perth's lord mayor, Sir Thomas Wardle, who also owned a successful supermarket chain at the time, gave a personal donation of $5000 to support the building of the clubhouse and was subsequently presented with a life membership.

Since then, all of Meckering's sporting facilities, including tennis, bowls, golf and hockey, have been combined and centred around the club, with the one building catering for all of them.