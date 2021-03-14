Janet celebrates 25 years with Elders

TWENTY five years with one company is a massive achievement in the modern working environment where people switch jobs and even careers more often than before.

Elders senior sales support officer Janet O'Donnell, Midland, was celebrated recently by the company for her commitment for that length of time and was presented with a certificate to mark the milestone, as well as a bouquet of flowers and a card from her colleagues.

Elders chief executive officer Mark Allison made the trip across the country to join in the occasion and present her with the certificate, and said after reviewing her history with the company that she had made a "wonderful contribution to Elders".

"I've been provided with the background of your career and the major contributions you have made over many years," Mr Allison said to Ms O'Donnell in a speech.

"The reason Elders didn't go bankrupt back then in 2013 was due to people like you who dig in, do the hard work, take all the personal cost and pain and remain committed to the company for the long-term.

"Thank you from myself and the board at Elders."

Elders Midland branch manager Michael Sala Tenna said he tried to dig up some dirt on Ms O'Donnell for a bit of a laugh, but it was hard to find.

"She's been loyal and dedicated to the business and there's not many who have that length of service anymore," Mr Sala Tenna said.

"We don't get many 25s or 50s (years of service) anymore, so it is something to be acknowledged."

Ms O'Donnell said she had worked under six different managers in that time - who averaged 4.1 years in the role.

"I've had a great career with Elders - I've really enjoyed it," Ms O'Donnell said.

She said in recent years she'd been put out of her comfort zone as she has had to take on new challenges but she was delighted with the acknowledgement and opportunity that Elders had given her.

Also at the presentation was Elders 40-year veteran John Gilmour from the Belmont branch and WA livestock sales manager cattle Tom Marron, who is in his 51st year with the company.