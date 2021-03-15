Weighing up your land buying options

EARNING capacity is a crucial factor to consider when thinking about expanding your farm operation, whether that be purchasing land or leasing.

Agrarian Management consultant and president of the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants (WA), Ashley Herbert, presented at the Grains Research and Development Corporation Research Updates in Perth recently about what a strong property market with historically high land prices means for those hoping to expand.

"There's becoming two groups in the agricultural market - those who can take part in land acquisition and those who can't," Mr Herbert said.

"Those who can't are basically thrust into the rental market which is feeding into the escalation of rent prices - there is competition for limited leases and it's a competition on price, which I think is largely driven by people who don't have access to buy land.

"The price is what it is, it's the market and you can't argue that."

Mr Herbert said purchasing land has a question of its value to the individual and their capacity to buy.

Prospective buyers need to figure out what the land is valued to them and what their affordability is - what resources do they have to pay for land.

"I think that's the number one consideration for people buying land," he said.

"Affordability requires understanding your operating costs, the capacity to manage the financial risk - which is driven by surplus funds and equity.

"It's important that when buying land, particularly a big parcel, to understand the cost structure of their current business and earning capacity, so when they go forward and make decisions about borrowing money, they are coming from a well-informed view.

"A common mistake I see is that people are overly optimistic to the future and overestimate their own ability.

"If they haven't analysed their business properly, they're at risk of making a poor decision."

When Mr Herbert sits down with a client to help them decide if they should buy a property or not, they discuss what it's worth to them and then what they could afford to pay.

"It's all about managing debt and what's an acceptable level of debt for the business and where the limits are to when things start to get a bit risky," he said

"If you don't have any debt, a 20-30 per cent increase in land area should be reasonably safe.

"Anything above a 30pc increase in land size starts to get towards higher debt to income ratios and finance can become a bigger issue."

Assessing the timeframe in which the debt would be repaid is also important.

"Some of these amounts of money are quite big, which means the debt is going to be in the business for a long time and that poses the issue of what other things could come up in the business that the buyer needs to be aware of, because if they buy a block of land, it could preclude you of doing something else," Mr Herbert said.

"Buying a block of land is not self-funding - you can't expect a block of land to pay for itself these days, it's going to need subsidisation from the home operation to retire the debt.

"The longer timeframe buyers have to repay the debt the more they can borrow and with land values where they are you're likely to have the debt for 10 years or more."

Referring to data from the Farmanco Profit Series, Mr Herbert said a relatively small drop or increase in income can have a major difference in borrowing capacity.

"With 10pc less income, your return on asset can drop 4.7pc (land only - medium rainfall, north) to 2.9pc," he said.

"When looking at debt servicing, the debt is very sensitive to changes in interest rates.

"At a 5pc interest rate the business starts going into a deficit, so it starts to show that if you are not earning the earning capacity, you have to be very careful, even with modest purchasers."

Whereas more profitable businesses have much greater capacity to buy land and the amount they can afford to pay is vastly more than what the average person can pay.

"For a land value of $1500 an acre, the top 25pc of operators can afford to pay 28pc more or $1921/ac for that land, whereas with a 10pc drop in income, the price of land that you can afford falls by 38pc to $930/ac," he said.

"If you are making a lot of money, land is worth a lot to you and you can afford to pay more for it."

Mr Herbert suspected this scenario has always been the case, "but seems more obvious now as there are fewer farms for sale and prices have gone up significantly".

Leasing has been a similar situation to land purchasing, Mr Herbert said.

"Looking at what the block of land is worth to you in a financial sense; how much money can you make from it and what proportion of that are you willing to give up as rent to the landlord?," he said.

Previously the ratio of landlord to tenant was 40:60, but he believes that has shifted towards 50:50 to 60:40, which is due to their being high competition for leases.

"Land is harder to buy and some people can't buy land because of their scale, so they are forced into the rental market," he said.

"The competition for lease land is manifesting itself in higher rents.

"If you can lease a block of land without increasing your costs because you don't need to employ anymore staff or have more machinery, that means you can afford to pay more for the lease.

"Those with higher earnings can pay more for the rent, which underlines the same principle as land acquisition."

Leasing is particularly valuable to those who have scale, which Mr Herbert said is most noticeable and effective during boom periods.

"Scale makes a major difference in how much money someone makes, because if it is a boom time and you have lots of land, you'll make more money," he said.

"That's when having access to more land has a big difference to your business and you never know when those times are coming."