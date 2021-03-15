JimJan puts spotlight on Texel breeding

THREE generations were behind the JimJan Texel showing but unfortunately the stud had no competition in its annual comparison at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

The Boyup Brook-based stud, formed in 1994, was part of the inaugural Texel showing in 1998 and has exhibited at every Woolorama since then.

Almost without exception stud principals Jim and Jan Glover have enjoyed the rivalry of fellow competitors but not in 2021.

The couple, along with daughter Kristy Robertson and grandchildren Elle and Josie, presented their sheep to young local judge Brittany Bolt who took the time to appraise them and found everything she wanted in the renowned carcase breed.

Ms Bolt said her previous experience with JimJan's sheep had been as carcases in the chillers at the Perth Royal Show when they were judged on the hook and they had been standout carcases.

She said it was good to put her hands on the sheep and feel and see that same muscling on live animals.

JimJan entered a team of nine milk-tooth ewes and rams and had at least one entry in all classes, including the groups and all were by one of two new sires bought in 2019.

The sires were a Mertec ram from Antwerp, Victoria and a Willaren ram from Millicent, South Australia and both had bred with good results.

The champion Texel ram is held by Jim Glover and daughter Kristy Robertson, JimJan stud, Boyup Brook.

Ms Bolt found a balance of femininity and muscling throughout the ewes and awarded the champion and grand champion Texel to the milk-tooth class winner elevating the ewe for its well-balanced body that was combined with good structure and a showy outlook.

In the championship line-up she said the ewe was a stand-out animal showing all the characteristics true to the breed.

JimJan's champion ram was also from the individual milk-tooth class and showed superior muscling that carried right through the loin and over the butt.

Her choice for reserve champion ram was the winner of the objective measurement class.

Despite her disappointment there were not more entries in the section she was pleased the breed was still well represented saying it would have been good to have more entries but the breeders had every reason to be proud of what was there.