Students preside over Shirlee Downs SAMMS

ABSENCE of numbers was the biggest fault in the Prime SAMM showing with only one exhibitor flying the breed banner.

Enduring stockman and show exhibitor Chris Squiers, Shirlee Downs, Quairading, entered a team of nine for judge Grant Bingham, Iveston White Suffolk and South Suffolk studs, Williams, and it turned into a showring experience for WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, students who took charge of the team to comply with COVID-19 rules.

The young handlers were the first to receive praise from the judge who applauded them on their handling abilities and said it was good to have them there.

They presented all the milk-tooth sheep for the judge who found his eventual champion ram and grand champion Prime SAMM in the first class he looked at.

Just two rams were put forward and Mr Bingham chose a sheep that was structurally correct, stood up well, had good feet and was carrying more weight and finish than the second placegetter.

The ram, by former Perth Royal Show champion Shirlee Downs 843/16, went on to become grand champion Prime SAMM exhibit.

WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, year 12 student Emily Walsh holds Shirlee Downs' champion Prime SAMM ewe. With her is judge Grant Bingham, Williams, and WA Prime SAMM Society president Graham Moir, Borden, who sashed the ewe.

Like others in the team, the ram had received a different feeding and management regime compared with Shirlee Downs' Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks.

They were from a later June/July drop and were considerably younger than most sheep in the show and comparatively lacked the weight some of the others carried but Mr Bingham found plenty of commendable animals among them.

He applied commercial principals when sorting through the classes and found his reserve champion ram in the unusual November-shorn milk-tooth class.

"He has a November fleece and he is a bit soggy after the rain but the wool is good and I am prepared to back my judgement on this," Mr Bingham said.

"I think he is quite young compared with the others but he has almost everything you want in the way of frame, muscling and balance in a young ram."

The Prime SAMM ewes were a highlight with Mr Bingham saying they represented a good line of ewes.

The champion ewe, by Sandown 197/17, was selected from the pairs class and was structurally correct and carried more muscle than others but still had more maturing to do.

The reserve came from the individual milk-tooth class.

In the final battle for the ultimate broad ribbon Mr Bingham described the ewe as a little ripper but when it came to primal cuts it was the ram that won out.