Generosity on full display after fires

GIDGEGANNUP bushfire recovery volunteer Karen Andrich is amazed at the generosity of others providing the hay she, her husband Mark and daughter Daneika, 18, are distributing to burned out livestock owners.

The 44 hectare property in Berry Road that has been their home for three years, escaped last month's Wooroloo bushfire - but only by about 200 metres - and is now the local distribution centre for donated hay, with Ms Andrich the organiser and often delivery driver.

A woman Ms Anrich and others know only as 'Dusty' from EASE WA (Emergency Animal Support Evacuation Western Australia) is organising distribution of donated hard feed and equipment for land owners affected by the fires that raced 30 kilometres through the Perth hills in an afternoon, burning 10,900 hectares of bush and farmland and destroying 86 homes early last month.

"On that Monday afternoon we could hear the fire coming, it was roaring," Ms Andrich recalled last week as, the rain poured down at Gidgegannup, washing ash from the bushfire into rivulets rapidly forming across paddocks now denuded of ground cover.

"We were all up the top near the road, there was lots of smoke so you couldn't see it approaching but you could hear the roar as trees just exploded," she said.

"Just when we thought 'we're next', the wind suddenly changed and the smoke cleared and the fire was gone, it was off in another direction.

"Later that evening the wind changed again and we thought it would come back again, but another wind change took it away before it got to us.

"We were saved by two wind direction changes."

Ms Andrich and her husband were not overly worried about their property, which has patches of bush towards its centre but is largely clear - they run a flock of fine wool Merinos, some cattle and have horses which were at the bottom end of the property away from the fire front.

Karen Andrich with the loader loaned by Brunswick farmer, hay donator and hay run driver Tom Rose and some of the large bales of oaten export hay donated by Argonaut. The Gidgegannup State Emergency Service provided the tarpaulins to keep it dry when it started raining last week.

Their preparations were based on the theory that if they had tried to take some animals out of the fire zone, they would probably not be allowed back into it by police and emergency services to tend to the animals left behind, so their bushfire plan was to stay and defend.

But they knew elderly neighbours across the road who ran cattle had chosen to evacuate early and their property had been affected.

They also had concerns for other livestock owners they knew who lived in the direction from which the fire had been approaching.

The next morning, after they had checked, fed and watered their own stock, they were out in their ute with an IBC tank filled with water and some hay in the back to check on neighbours' animals.

They found stock had survived, but a lot of the plastic plumbing that supplied water to stock troughs had not, so the round of neighbours' properties with water and feed for the animals became a morning routine for nearly a week until owners were allowed to return.

"For about a week there it was hectic, we'd look after our animals and then go and do the rounds to look after the animals we knew had been left behind on some properties near us and then we'd go back home and start organising donated hay to be delivered to our place or distributing it to those who needed it," Ms Andrich said.

"Sometimes people could come and collect their own hay, but a lot of the time their trailers and even their cars had been burnt and they had no way of picking the hay up.

"We've got a five-tonne truck so Mark would go out in that and deliver the rolls to them."

The Andrichs own a security company in Midvale which, when required, they can run from Gidgegannup.

"In the middle of us running around feeding animals and organising hay, the City of Swan rang up and wanted to hire security guards for the bushfire evacuation centres so we suddenly also had to find eight people a day to do that job," Ms Andrich said.

Becoming hay distributor for the bushfire recovery happened the day after the bushfire had passed her property and was still threatening communities to the west of the Avon River.

"Beau Algeri (West Gidgegannup Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade first lieutenant) rang me and said the fire brigade was looking for someone to take over the animal welfare so they could get back to fighting the fire and he asked me to do it," she said.

Ms Andrich said she had developed a local reputation of being good with animals and people sometimes brought young stock to her to hand rear and Mr Algeri was a friend - but they are the only two criteria she could think of as to why she was asked to co-ordinate the relief hay effort.

She contacted Dusty at EASE who put her in touch with Belinda and Joe Hall, Cookernup, who are members of the Harvey Hay Runners and who organised a hay run from WA to southern New South Wales in January last year to help bushfire victims there.

"Bel is just remarkable, she got a hay delivery to us organised straight away,'' Ms Andrich said.

"We've had at least seven truckloads of hay from Bel and Joe and the others down there (from Pinjarra to south of Busselton).

"We were looking for round bales and Tom Rose asked us why we didn't take big squares.

"Tom was one of the truck drivers delivering hay to us, he's a farmer at Brunswick Junction and works on the hay runs with Bel and Joe.

"He said Argonaut (a Perth brokerage and advisory business) was prepared to donate $50,000 worth of oaten hay in big squares.

"We said we weren't set up for big squares, we had no way of lifting them.

"Tom turned up the next day with a load of big squares and on the back trailer with the hay was his loader that he left with us so we could lift them."

Anne Payne, from Geraldton, also bought hay which she donated and which was delivered in four truckloads by Longyard Transport and Carnamah Transport, Ms Andrich said.

Some of the people she said who donated hay delivered to her property from the South West included Tom and Margy Rose, Bel and Joe Hall, Limerick Meadow Hay, 'Whale' Green, Brunswick Lions Club, Tammy Wheil, Neville Haddon, Karen White, Murray Piggot, Jamie Fry, Peter Kau and Karen Gibbons and the McKenny family.

Truck drivers who donated their time to deliver it included Mr Rose, the Halls, Brad Larson, Ben Lupton, Tim Bowman, Rhys Yuill and Grant Watson and companies which donated trucks and fuel included LDH Contracting, Statewide Bale Banding, Hall & Co Transport and T&M Heavy Machinery & Road Haulage, she said.

"The generosity of the people and companies donating hay and the drivers who give their time and the companies that provide trucks to get it here is truly amazing," Ms Andrich said.

Some of the hay has been delivered on to the feed relief distribution centre set up by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and City of Swan at Gidgegannup showgrounds.

But most has been distributed from the Andrich's front paddock where it is stockpiled.

"People are taking what they need to get through a week - some of them have lost their own hay sheds and have got nowhere to store it and there's no fences left to stop stock eating the lot in one go or trampling it - so they only take what they need for a week," Ms Andrich said.

"It (demand for hay) is backing off a bit now.

"We put out about 26 tonnes last week, we're full time at it three days a week.

"I think we will still be doing this (distributing hay) until at least the spring or maybe longer - until there's some green feed and people have got their own feed crops to harvest."

With many hills residents still in shock having to deal with the aftermath of the bushfire and coming to terms with what they have lost, people who could use help have sometimes been too proud to ask for it or reluctant to seek it because they believes others are more in need, Ms Andrich said.

She admits to having a good social network and a circle of friends who can keep her informed of how locals are faring.

"We heard about one old farmer who had been wiped out by the fire but still had stock on his property with nothing left to feed them," she said.

"We expected him to be in contact for hay, but he wasn't.

"On the grapevine we heard he thought there were others more deserving, so he didn't ask for help.

"In the end we didn't wait to be asked, we just took a truck load of hay to him.

"It was very moving, he was standing beside the door of the truck talking to me with tears in his eyes while we were unloading."