Senator scolded by Minister for vaccine rollout suspension call

THE Regional Health Minister has rebuked his Nationals colleague Matt Canavan, who called for the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to be halted.

Senator Canavan called for Australia to follow the lead of some European countries, who have suspended their rollout due to concerns around blood clots - however, there are no proven links between the vaccine and the clots.

Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said the Senator had strayed away from the government's medical advice and there were no plans to suspend the vaccine rollout.

"I would much rather [politicians] sort medical advice before they commented to the media," Mr Coulton said.

"I take my advice and the government takes their advice from the [Therapeutic Goods Administration], the European equivalent and the team of professionals that we've built around us, that have made Australia the envy of the world.

"The advice that we are still receiving is that the vaccines are safe."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the federal government was confident the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, reiterating there was no pattern or trend of blood clots.

"The World Health Organisation and the European equivalent of the TGA have both confirmed the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine and have said they have no evidence of that causal link between the vaccine and blood clots," Mr Frydenberg said.

"In the United Kingdom they have successfully rolled out that vaccine, more than 12 million doses. They haven't seen that pattern or those trends in those people who have received it."

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek was also blunt in her response to calls to halt the rollout.

"I wouldn't be taking health advice from Matt Canavan," Ms Plibersek said.

"I would be taking advice from our officials. I think it's very important that we don't start rumours, or engage in rumours."

