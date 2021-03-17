City dwellers encouraged to Move to More with regional living campaign

A NATIONAL awareness campaign has been launched to encourage city-dwellers to make the tree change.

Created by The Regional Australia Institute and funded by the federal government, the $5-million Move to More initiative will promote the regions as an attractive alternative to capital city living, with opportunities for a more affordable lifestyle and a better work-life balance.

The campaign includes a website featuring 1700 regional cities and towns of all sizes, with detailed information about average house prices, number of job vacancies and the number of hospitals, medical clinics, schools, gyms and pubs.



Move to More also features commercials, print ads, billboards, and social media advertising across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.



RAI chief executive Liz Ritchie said the campaign would capitalise on the changing sentiment towards the bush, driven by the pandemic and the increase in working-from-home conditions.

"We are on the cusp of a major paradigm shift towards regionalisation," Ms Ritchie said.



"Regionalisation is a vision for our future - a future that is more balanced, more equitable, more sustainable and more prosperous for our entire nation."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack regional Australia offered "so much that capital cities just cannot" - a big backyard, less time commuting, more time with loved ones and a stronger sense of community.



"If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it is the fact that regional Australia has wonderful, vibrant go-ahead areas," Mr McCormack said



"I always say that regional communities are big enough to get a good cup of coffee and small enough to still care."



Move to More is similar to the Evocities campaign, run by a collection of major regional cities, which faced questions about its effectiveness and value.



However, Ms Ritchie said RAI was an evidence-based organisation and its recent research found one in five city-dwellers were interested in moving to the regions.

"The campaign is measured on raising the level of awareness about the opportunities that exist, and creating a new brand for regional Australia that is powerful and positive," she said.

"[Our research] tells us very clearly that 30 years from now, we will be a nation of mega-cities, and we will have an under utilised and under invested regions.



"So we called for an intervention, and this campaign is that intervention."



The campaign will run for two years, however Ms Ritchie would like to see it run "for the next two decades".

RAI has already identified more than 54,000 jobs currently advertised in regional Australia.

For more information visit movetomore.com.au

