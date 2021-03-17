Livestock health update for producers

LIVESTOCK producers in the Waroona area last week had the chance to hear about best practice for their operations when Elders and Waroona Mitre 10 held a Livestock and Animal Health Information night.

The event, held at the Waroona Mitre 10 and Elders store, which is owned and operated by Michael and Donna Walmsley and Mark and Barb Hiller, was attended by approximately 90 producers from the Waroona and Peel region as well as staff from Elders Bunbury.

The event was organised by local Elders, livestock representatives Wade Krawczyk and Josh Hynes who wanted to provide producers in their region with the latest information on animal health.

Guest speakers on the night were Michael Bright, Rural Bank, Bunbury, Jarvis Polglaze, Zoetis, Kym Sutherland, Beachport Liquid Minerals and Jack Nixon, DPIRD and they covered everything from current market conditions, vaccination programs, weaning and general animal health.

The speakers finished up with an update and revision of the current requirements that livestock producers are expected to implement in their day to day operations.

The event was followed up with a barbecue supplied by Elders Bunbury as well as six lucky door prizes, for the guests attending the event.

Elders, Waroona livestock representative Wade Krawczyk said it was a great night for producers to learn something new or just clarify what they need to do within their farming operation.

"It was also a great chance for the farming community to come together and enjoy a good steak and a few drinks, and network with fellow producers," Mr Krawczyk.

"There has not been an event like this for a number of years in the area so this was such a great opportunity for everyone to come together."