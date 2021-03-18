Greens proud of achievements

DESPITE being expected to lose her seat as a member for the South West, The Greens WA member Diane Evers said the party's policies were focused on taking the agricultural region into the 21st century.

"I think that The Greens do support farmers and, in many ways, more strongly than some of the other traditional parties," Ms Evers said.

"There may be a few things that farmers and The Greens party disagree on, but in terms of getting people farming sustainably, profitably and planting crops that will definitely have a market, I think we have a lot of common goals as well."

Ms Evers said she was proud of her achievements as a member for the South West, highlighting her work around the reinstatement of some of the State's Tier 3 grain rail lines and pushing the idea of regenerative agriculture through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the State's universities.

"To get our universities to pick up the topics of soil biology rather than just soil chemistry and actually get some studies going to find out how much more profitable and nutritious regenerative agriculture can make our farming industry is something I'm really happy about," Ms Evers said.

"I also assisted farmers around Manjimup on the Southern Forest Scheme - a failed scheme that wasn't going to have enough water and was going to take water from some farmers and give it to other farmers in a different catchment, completely inequitably.".