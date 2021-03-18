Better-styled wools in demand last week

IGNORING shipping problems and big wool offerings over east, prices at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) rebounded last week after sliding on three of the four previous trading days.

Better-styled wools were sought after, with auctioneers reporting strong bidding contests for lots with good specification.

"It was a pretty good market with very good competition for the better wools," said Justin Haydock, who shared auctioneering duties with Danny Burkett on the Westcoast Wool & Livestock fleece catalogue on Wednesday, the WWC's first trading day last week.

Shorter-staple, open-top style wools were particularly in demand with Australian Wool Network WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook, who also sold on Wednesday, saying woolgrowers could "name their price" for them.

On that day the Western Indicator (WI) jumped 16 cents to 1375c per kilogram clean - back just above where it finished three weeks ago - and the 18-19.5 micron price guides added between 16c at the finer end and 20c for the mid microns.

Because of a public holiday in Melbourne on the Monday last week, the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) selling centre there had to deal with a larger offering in two days than it had dealt with over three days in previous weeks.

The daylight saving time difference between Melbourne and Perth meant the WWC was still selling - about three quarters of the way through the Nutrien Ag Solutions fleece catalogue - when the Melbourne centre finished trading on Wednesday.

It may have been coincidence and certainly some of the lots being auctioned at the WWC at the time were wool under one brand, but the WWC market seemed to stumble momentarily following the Melbourne close.

Slowly the passed-in rate began to drift out from less than five per cent to 14.8pc by the end of the day.

AWEX technical controller at the WWC Andrew Rickwood and some brokers put the increase in passed-in rate after Melbourne finished trading for the day, down to the styles of wool being offered at the time.

"Lower yielding, lesser styled wools were highly irregular and accounted for many of the over 18pc of fleece wools passed in," Mr Rickwood said in his regional market summary.

Last Thursday the WWC market was more subdued but generally consolidated the previous day's gains, with 19 micron wool the obvious favourite - up 10c for the day and 28c for the week, to finish at 1606c/kg.

The 18 and 18.5 micron guides added 1c and 2c respectively to finish up 17c and 20c for the week at 1835c/kg and 1698c/kg.

The 19.5 micron guide added 4c on Thursday to finish at 1515c/kg, up 24c for the week.

Slips of 1c and 2c respectively took the 20 and 21 micron guides back to 1403c/kg - even for the week - and 1324c/kg - plus 7c for the week.

The WI added another cent to finish at 1376c/kg, well up on the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator which lost 1c Australian for the week to A1309c/kg or US6c to US1014c/kg, according to AWEX.

After more than two months of seemingly doing the exact opposite to the rest of the wool market, Merino cardings also firmed in price last week, back in step with other wool prices.

Cardings finished the week at the WWC up 25c at 910c/kg.

National trader Techwool Trading and local trader PJ Morris Wools topped the WWC buyers' lists both days, with local broker and trader Westcoast Wool & Livestock third on Wednesday and Chinese controlled Lempriere (Australia) third on Thursday.

This week the WWC offering will shrink 529 bales to 9078, but the national offering is set to jump 6877 bales, to 53,357.

All of the extra bales, plus some, are being offered in Melbourne, with the selling centre there resuming trading over three days to clear the additional volume.