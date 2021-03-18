Another Cosgrove at Mingenew Expo helm

A NEW leader will be steering the committee of the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo this year, with local farmer Andrew Cosgrove appointed as chairman.

Taking hold of the reins from his brother Geoff, Mr Cosgrove and the committee have big ideas for the town's biggest annual event, to be held on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12.

After the cancellation of last year's event due to COVID-19, the new president said they were focused on getting back to where they were pre-pandemic.

At just 28 years of age, Mr Cosgrove makes for a young chairman for an event that has been a staple for the community since the 1980s.

And the Cosgrove family has been involved since its inception, with the brothers having fond memories attending as children.

"We would always go as a family and it was like a playground for us seeing all the machinery lined up," Mr Cosgrove said.

Now a farmer himself, the expo is still the highlight of the year for Mr Cosgrove and has always had a passion for helping out with the event.

Mingenew farmer Andrew Cosgrove is the newly appointed chairman of the expo.

He joined the committee in 2018 and was keen to step up as chairman.

"The expo galvanises our community together," he said.

"It is primarily set up to help fundraise for community groups and it brings a lot of support for local businesses.

"I think it's important to get people out and about, connecting with one another and being at the peak of wildflower season, it also brings a lot of people to town who wouldn't normally come to an agricultural event, so they get to see what ag is about.

"There's a lot of value to be had for both exhibitors and spectators."

The expo is set to release its 2021 prospectus soon and has already been receiving enquiries from exhibitors and site bookings from regular exhibitors.

McIntosh and Son will again be the event's diamond sponsor.

Some new faces have also joined the expo committee, being Mingenew farmer Rebecca Kelly, Advocate Ag founder Billi Marshall and WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, farm manager Leanne Grant-Williams.

Mr Cosgrove said with quite a young committee, they hoped to re-energise the image of the expo in the next few years, with ideas such as more collaborating with grower groups and machinery dealerships.

"I went to Ag in Motion in Canada once which is a huge field day and it would be great to incorporate some things they had into our expo," he said.

"Things like having grower groups on site to talk about their trials and then incorporating that into live machinery demonstrations.

"WANTFA (Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association) does some great things at their field days and it would be great to have something like that at our expo and even work with them.

"That way everything - like crop trials and machinery demos - would all be in one place, which would be great as some people travel a long way to come."

Taking on the role of expo chairman shouldn't be too difficult for Mr Cosgrove to juggle with the farm as he's used to having his fingers in a few pies.

Farming with his brother Geoff and his family and their father Gary, the family run a mixed enterprise with cropping, sheep and cattle.

The operation is weighted to cropping (about 75-80 per cent cropping and 20-25pc livestock) and on the livestock side they run Angus cattle and Merino sheep with a focus on wool production.

Mr Cosgrove said summer rain has been a "storm lotto" scenario for the farm, with falls of 30-100 millimetres across the property.

"But it's been enough for us to get the boomsprayer out and do some deep ripping, which has been good," he said.

"Like most farms we have been finding it difficult getting casual staff, so that's another concern for us at the moment."