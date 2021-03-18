CLAAS header tops Elders sale at $505,000

IT was the end of a partnership but the start of a new share-farming experience for Peter Ruland from DV Farming Co at Dodgy Downs, Monjebup, Boxwood Hill, recently when Elders conducted a clearing sale on behalf of him and business partner Peter Hassell.

Mr Ruland said he was "happy with the values" from the 153 lots of sundry and machinery items but he was "happier that it's raining".

The rain began to fall in a drizzle right before the sale started but held back until after it finished, to really pour down.

By that time the stayers were enjoying a cold one in the shed while sorting out their accounts with the Elders administration team.

The 200-odd crowd came prepared from all over the Great Southern with warm clothes, big coats, or the more modern look of high visual jackets, while bidders looked for a bargain or another important piece of equipment or machinery item to be more efficient or make a profit from.

Elders auctioneers Clark Skinner, Cranbrook, and Wayne Mitchell, Albany, led the sale, taking turns to reach a total before GST of about $1 million.

Peter Ruland (left), with business partner Peter Hassell, DV Farming Co, Dodgy Downs, Monjebup, near Boxwood Hill, after Elders conducted a clearing sale on their behalf. The sale marks the end of an era as they part ways with Mr Ruland to commence share-farming for a few years with a neighbour.

Mr Skinner said the sale had "great support" from the community and overall it was a "strong sale".

"It's a great community out here and the sale was conducted in good spirits," Mr Skinner said.

The top-priced item was the final lot in the sale, a 2017 CLAAS Lexicon 770TT header with a 2009 MacDon D60 45' header front with trailer.

It was sold to a Kojonup buyer for $505,000, who said he already had two other CLAAS headers on the farm and was happy with their performance.

The three headers would be put to work together later this season to reduce time and improve efficiency at harvest.

A 2003 Ausplow DBS E Series 48-260 seeder bar with 2003 John Deere 1910TBT air seeding box and Bandit 1700 liquid cart sold in two lots for a combined total of $150,000 to the same buyer.

A 2005 Case IH STX 500 articulated tractor with John Deere 2600 Screen and Autosteer with 6050 hours, sold for $110,000 after strong bidding.

A 2007 John Deere 4920 SP boomspray with 2600 Screen, Autosteer, auto shutoff, with 5948 hours, sold for $100,000.

There were a few laughs and a bit of fun had during the sale of this old and unlicensed Toyota dual cab LandCruiser. It sold under the hammer for $2000 after a slow start to the bidding.

A 1998 New Holland TS100 FWA Allied self leveling loader, with 5200 hours, sold for $40,000.

A Burando Hill Farm King 1051 SP auger sold for $22,000 after competitive bidding, while a Burando Hill Farm King 846 SP auger sold for $10,000 to much less demand.

A 2009 22 tonne Norrish Chasemor chaser bin was the next highest priced item at $20,000, while a 1995 Samsung SL150-2 14t front-end loader sold for $15,000.

A Riteway RR900 ST rock picker also sold for $15,000.

A licensed 2003 Freightliner Century Class CST120 prime mover sold for $16,000, while a Freightliner 40ft flat top trailer with two 8000L tanks sold for $13,000.

Two Howard Porter side tipper trailers sold for $21,000 each, while a Howard Porter tri-dolly sold for $4000.

A Nissan 2.5t forklift sold for $12,000 after keen interest from a few bidders.

Two PTO 45t Grain Commander field bins sold for $10,500 and $10,000 respectively to the same buyer, while a 30t DE Engineers Commander field bin sold for $3800 and a roofless 25t GT Commander field bin sold for $1600.

An Airman 125CFM air compressor sold for $7000, after a slow start.

Ongerup farmers Greg O'Neill (left), with cousin Brendon O'Neill and Chris Stone, Monjebup, enjoying a cold drink at the Elders clearing sale at Boxwood Hill. None of them purchased anything but were interested in seeing how the sale went and enjoyed catching up.

A Chamberlain 306 tractor with bulldog front end loader and hydraulics sold for $4500.

A Cheynes Beach buyer was probably one of the volume buyers on the day, having picked up about 12 different sundry lots for less than $800 - including a Detroit engine for $200.

He said he got some good deals, which included a Honda generator for $70, an electric water pump and a petrol high pressure cleaner for $15.

Bremer Bay farmers Stuart Gillespie (left) and Peter Buckenara enjoying a catch up over a cold drink as the rain came down.