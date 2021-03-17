Stockpiling, speculators and bad weather to keep ag product prices high

Speculative mum and dad investors, droughty conditions in the Americas and soaring sea freight costs are just a few reasons recent bullish farm commodity prices are set to stay hot throughout 2021.

So far this financial year global agricultural prices have surged almost 50 per cent.

The reasons are many.

They range from high Chinese demand for protein and stockfeed, to nervous governments and food companies keeping more products in storage since the coronavirus pandemic began.

However, cheap interest rates, adverse weather conditions, and an increasingly speculative appetite for trading food commodities among investors looking for somewhere to put their money while interest rates are flat, are also sustaining prices according to research from Rabobank.

The agribusiness lender tipped an eight-month theme of rising food price trends was unlikely to reverse any time soon.

This was prompting concern about food price inflation, especially as some exporters such as Russia had quotas on grain shipments just when many importing countries wanted to buy more food.

Soybeans, palm oil, corn, cotton and raw sugar have underpinned much of the rise in the Standard and Poor's Goldman Sach Ag Index since mid-2020.

Key factors

Rabobank's research identified four influential factors - a depressed US exchange rate; poor weather; robust global demand, and speculative trading activity.

"Low central bank interest rates usually result in money flowing away from government bonds and into other assets," said Rabobank's agri commodities market research head, Carlos Mera.

"The use of agri commodities by speculators as a hedge against inflation is evident in the increase in index fund positions from 1.1 million lots in mid 2020 to 1.6m lots."

He noted increased access by smaller scale retail investors may also be driving extra demand for commodity futures.

RELATED READING

"US agricultural-only exchange traded fund inflows were worth $US430m last year - an 18pc increase, based on the transfers listed on Bloomberg," said UK-based Mr Mera.

"Although this speculative appetite for agri commodities may seem exaggerated, it is hard to see demand going down too much.

"Low interest rates, potential further fiscal stimulus packages, good global demand and potential adverse weather are likely to keep prices high through 2021."

Rabobank forecast the US dollar would remain "soft" during 2021, although further weakening was not expected.

Weather risks

The risk of adverse weather continuing in the northern hemisphere planting season was also tipped to underpin strong farm commodity prices.

This was especially relevant given some weather models were forecasting La Nina patterns continuing for longer than originally expected, which potentially meant drier than average conditions for Europe and North and South America.

Rabobank's report noted Russian and US crops saw a moisture deficit going into their winter and more recent cold weather damage, too, while drier weather patterns in southern Brazil and Argentina since mid-2020 disadvantaged soybeans, corn, cotton sugar and coffee production.

Meanwhile, import demand for many commodities had been "outstanding", even though COVID-19 restrictions had actually negatively impacted consumption of some - notably cotton, coffee, cocoa and sugar.

In response to the pandemic some public food companies were now operating with higher than normal working stocks to avoid being caught out by supply chain disruptions and price hikes.

"If a company usually operates with 10 weeks of working stocks, equivalent to about 20pc of annual demand, a 10pc increase would translate to a 2pc increase in global demand," the report said.

Shipping costs soar

It noted, too, an "astronomical" increase in container shipping costs, particularly from South East Asia, where charges had almost doubled since November.



Chinese import demand was adding further pressure to freight expectations.

These pinch points were prompting importers to think strategically about stocking up, if possible.

Containers were particularly important for the movement of coffee, dairy, meat sugar and packaged food goods.

"Storing a little bit more near factories and at destinations seems like the rational decision, and this is likely for at least the first half of 2021," Mr Mera said.

At the same time global demand for stockfeeds and consumer foods was expected to continue during 2021 as whole countries looked to build stocks.

"Chinese imports have been surprisingly high as China's economy continues growing strongly and the nation rebuilds its hog herd from massive African swine fever losses, resulting in a surge of mostly corn and soybean imports," the report said.

"Russia, the largest wheat exporter in the world, is battling with high domestic food prices and has introduced wheat export quotas and taxes, and Argentina also partially banned corn exports in an effort to contain meat price inflation."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Stockpiling, speculators and bad weather to keep ag product prices high first appeared on Farm Online.