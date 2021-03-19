Rundle retains Roe seat in election

THE Nationals WA MP for Roe Peter Rundle, who was re-elected at the 2021 State Election on the weekend despite a landslide victory by WA Labor, said he was able to comfortably hold his seat due to his hard work and determination.

He was vone of only a handful of party candidates to retain their seat, holding 43.05 per cent of the vote compared to Labor candidate Brad Willis who held 26.55pc.

"My motto is 'turn up', whether it be to the golf club, the bowling club, arts events or end of year school events - you've got to work hard to make sure that you are there and that your constituents know who you are," Mr Rundle told Farm Weekly.

He also credited the win to his local team assisting "a massive amount of people" that were trying to get interstate and intrastate during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I have fantastic electorate staff and quite a lot of people have commented to me about how they have helped them and followed through with their requests, so I think all of these things have added up," Mr Rundle said.

Far outnumbered by Labor in the Lower House, Mr Rundle acknowledged it would be a tough slog for the Nationals and the Liberal Party of WA for the next four years, but said he was well-prepared for the workload.

"I think over the past four years I have never had less sleep and been as busy and I'm only expecting that to increase," Mr Rundle said.

"We don't know yet whether we will be the opposition party, but whatever way it goes we will probably be working with the Liberals in a parliamentary sense.

"At the end of the day it is just a privilege to be elected and represent your constituents so I'm very happy to do the hard yards."

Mr Rundle said taking on the role of the opposition would be a big adjustment for his party that has traditionally been regionally-focussed with the majority of its policies, such as its Royalties for Regions program.

"We will have to put some thought into how we approach things," Mr Rundle said.

"But some of our members have been cabinet ministers before and people like Mia Davies, who has been the water minister, know the metro and regional issues - so we do have that experience in our team as well."

Mr Rundle said he felt confident walking into the next four years with Ms Davies at the party's helm.

"Mia is high quality - she has been a member for 12 or 13 years, she understands the regions better than anyone, she's articulate and what we need as our leader," Mr Rundle said.

It is not yet known if Ms Davies will be challenged for the party's leadership position.