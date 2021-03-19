Fear an election motivator, says Mazza

DESPITE losing his bid to be elected for the Agricultural Region at the 2021 State Election on the weekend, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party (SFF) member Rick Mazza said the party had done well to survive the contest, retaining a seat in the Upper House with SFF candidate Matt Priest winning the sixth spot for the Mining and Pastoral Region.

"I think we all knew that the McGowan government was going to win this election, but I don't think anybody had any idea of the substantial shift in voters," Mr Mazza said.

"Fear is a great motivator and most people were considering the closed borders and the fact that the McGowan government kept them safe during COVID so I think many people had made their minds up sometime ago.

"The fact that there could only be two or three Liberals in the assembly would be unthought of, but here we are.

"We didn't have the preference flow, because where we thought people might have polled a bit higher they didn't.

"At the end of the day I think everybody was surprised at the level of the red tide, so I think the SFF have done well to survive."

Mr Mazza said the State government's opposing parties would have a lot of hard work ahead of them, with the WA Labor-led government now effectively able to implement its policies and "rubber stamp" its ambitions.

He said concerns for the agricultural sector would include the likes of designated inspectors for animal welfare inspections which won't require them to have a warrant to enter people's properties.

"There will also be some industrial relations laws that will just sail through and there will be no handbrake whatsoever," Mr Mazza said.

He predicts there will be a natural flow back to some of the conservative parties at the end of Labor's four-year term.

Considering his next step, Mr Mazza said he would concentrate on his family's Black Angus cattle farm in Harvey for a while and see where life leads him, while still remaining an active member of the SFF.

"But I'm not one to sit still for long," Mr Mazza said.