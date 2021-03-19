Insect protein a place in ag's future

Rabobank analyst Beyhan de Jong who authored the report 'No Longer Crawling: Insect Protein to Come of Age in the 2020s'.

USING insect protein as animal feed can bring environmental, nutritional and functional benefits, according to a recently-released global report by Rabobank.

The report, 'No Longer Crawling: Insect Protein to Come of Age in the 2020s' outlines the advantages of insect-based nutrition and its value-adding potential in the pet food and animal feed markets.

The report's author, Rabobank analyst Beyhan de Jong, said insect feed could be used by Australia's agricultural industry in the future, identifying aquaculture, poultry (layer hens and broilers) and pigs as potential animals to have insect protein in their feed.

"Insects are high in protein and they have a suitable nutritional profile," Ms de Jong said.

"They are palatable and already in the natural diet of many animals.

"When insect larvae is included in poultry diets, the health profile and animal welfare of chickens also increases as they can show more natural behavior.

"Inclusion of insect oil in young animal nutrition also shows positive results."

The report highlighted the benefit of using insect protein in animal feed from a sustainability perspective, with insects able to convert food waste and other agrifood products and residues into high value proteins and other applications so they can contribute to a circular economy.

Ms de Jong said the feed supply chain could also be shortened.

"When local and underutilised resources are used as feedstock for insects, a local feed production system can be created," Ms de Jong said.

"The dependency on imported raw materials for feed could potentially decrease."

While the industry is still facing the challenges of limited scale, high costs and prices and legislative barriers in many countries including Australia, the report provided various solutions indicating that insect protein had the potential to become a common component in animal feed in the future.

"In our view as the scale increases with the completion of full-scale insect plants, high costs would decrease," Ms de Jong said.

"Legislative barriers still exist but the legislative environment looks positive.

"A couple of important legislative barriers are expected to change in the next few years and as these changes take place, insects can be moved from a niche ingredient to a mainstream ingredient."

Ms de Jong said she expected utilisation to increase gradually as the scale of insect farming increases, prices decrease and the functionalities of insects are proven at a commercial scale.

However she said she didn't expect significant changes over the next five years.

"Many leading insect players have plans to achieve gradual increases in supply," Ms de Jong said.

"After 2025, we can see more significant volumes in the market."

The report foresees a market potential of 500,000 tonnes of insect protein for the pet food and animal feed markets by 2030.

"This will be a turning point for the industry," Ms De Jong said.

"After that we can see the industry scaling up much faster."

Highlighting that a few Australian companies are already in the process of rearing insects both for animal feed and human consumption Ms De Jong said there were many opportunities for insect based feed in Australia, including within the pet food industry and salmon farming industry.

Rabobank Australia head of innovation, knowledge and networks Nathalie Gibson said entrepreneurs in the local market were being identified through Rabobank's FoodBytes! startup innovation platform.

"For example, GoTerra, an Australian-based alumni of FoodBytes! by Rabobank, utilises bugs as animal feed, whilst simultaneously solving waste management issues, and we expect to see more local companies using insect protein to help mitigate waste and contribute to this progressive industry in the future," Ms Gibson said.

"The main applications have utilised agricultural waste to feed insects that are then recycled back into feed for livestock - which has been the system adopted by GoTerra."