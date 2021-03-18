Hay runners saddle up for July trip to Ilfracombe, Queensland

Burrumbuttock Hay Runners founder Brendan Farrell has announced a mega hay run to Ilfracombe, in outback Queensland will go ahead in July this year.

The popular hay hero was forced to postpone his traditional Australia Day run in early January after a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW saw eastern states reinstate border closures.

But on Monday night, "Bumpa" said 300 prime movers would arrive at Ilfracombe on July 8, with the trip to coincide with the community's annual race meeting.



"It's a great event, very community oriented (and they need that)," Mr Farrell said during a video post to Facebook.

"They didn't have their races last year ... (so) I want to try and make sure it's one hell of an event.

'We will have 1000 people from the hay run plus 1000 people ... from everywhere coming to the races.

"It's a win-win."

Mr Farrell said the decision to go to Ilfracombe - he was last there in 2016 when "it was as bare as bat sh*t" - was a logistical one.

And while things have turned around somewhat, "it's still very patchy and a lot of farmers have missed out (on rain)".

"But the main reason I'm going back is I needed to find somewhere where I can park 300 prime movers, 500 trailers," he said.

"It's the only place that I know where I can do that - comfortable and safe; I have to consider all aspects of hay runs when I do them."



The plan is trucks will head off to outlying places including Boulia, Kynuna, above Winton, Aramac, Muttaburra and Isisford on July 9.

"We'll try and take 40 to 50 trailers to each destination depending on ballot forms," Mr Farrell explained.



That night the hay runners will gather at the Wellshot Hotel, which was nationally recognised as 'Best Grey Nomad Pub Stay' in March, 2021.

On Saturday, the hay runners convoy will help swell the ranks of the annual race meeting.

It's a great event, very community oriented ... all truck drivers and their wives, frock up, suit up - it's going to be good! - Brendan Farrell

Mr Farrell said BHR was supplying entertainment for the event, with Roo Arcus, Innocent Eve, Hillbilly Goats and Jayne Denham, to perform.

"Mate, (it's going to be) one hell of a rock show," he said, before urging "all truck drivers and their wives, frock up, suit up - it's going to be good!"

- courtesy the Border Mail.

