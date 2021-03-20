Top notch farm or lifestyle offering

Price: EOI

Location: Capel

Area: 21.33ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Scott Summers 0457 777 753





THIS stunning property is at Forrest Beach and only a stone's throw away from the blue waters of Geographe Bay via either Forrest Beach or Peppermint Grove Beach.

The spacious, renovated brick home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

The fully renovated large kitchen has stone benchtops and beautifully restored, Sheoak cabinetry.

A massive open-plan living area has stunning recycled jarrah raked high ceilings and a new combustion fire.

This spectacular property backs onto the Ludlow Tuart Forest, offering a sense of seclusion and serenity.

The big bonus is a 114,000 kilolitre licensed bore, which means that this luxurious property can be used for any farming/lifestyle venture you wish to pursue - whether it be for running some stock or perhaps horticulture.

Whatever you wish, this property will make it come true.

The 21.33 hectare property of prime farming land is divided into paddocks of varying sizes and there is a 75 metre x 45m floodlit, all weather dressage area.

Farm and equine infrastructure includes two large machinery sheds, stables and a tack room.

This property has so many features that only a viewing will do it justice.