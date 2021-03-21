Coastal luxury on offer at Cervantes

Price: EOI

Location: Cervantes

Area: 809ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626





SHEER excellence in attention to detail is this luxury two-storey residence's signature tag.

With literally not a cent to be spent, simply pack your bags and move right into this seaside resort-style home.

On a 809 square metre block and facing north, the house features uninterrupted ocean views.

This stunning three-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury family home includes quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The large, sheltered balcony is ideal for entertaining and flows from the main bedroom and main family room.

A luxury, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area upstairs offers ocean views from every window and European appliances in the kitchen.

Beautiful Tasmanian oak flooring is throughout and Italian tiles feature on the ground floor, with a large lounge/games area leading out to a patio and barbecue area.

The secondary bedrooms are serviced by the main bathroom and separate toilet.

The laundry is equipped with good storage and additional features of the house include the garage, nbn connection and reverse cycles air-conditioning throughout.

There is also a large shed equipped with shelving and additional storage is provided with a side patio, along with 10 and 15 amp power points and a separate power board for a generator.

Easy care gardens with aggregate concrete throughout add to the property's elegance while being low maintenance.

The property has excellent security with an electric front gate.

With a track to the beach and being close to amenities, this property is the ultimate country family home or getaway with luxury in mind.