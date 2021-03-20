Platform smooths way to new markets

SEEING an opportunity to diversify Australian agribusinesses' markets by connecting them with overseas buyers and sellers, Maree Santarossa recently founded online marketplace 8Corners.

Through the platform Australian producers can find new customers and access finance, logistics, insurance and inspection services.

Due to current global trade issues Ms Santarossa, a former beef farmer based in Lismore, New South Wales, said the need for producers to diversify into different export markets was crucial.

Though only in its starting stages, the online marketplace had been developed with particular producers in mind.

Founder of online agribusiness marketplace 8Corners, Maree Santarossa.

"At the moment we are targeting beef, goat and poultry producers as well as adzuki (red lentil beans) and macadamia growers," Ms Santarossa said.

"Poultry is a big one at the moment because Brazil and the United States can't get their products out due to COVID, so they are looking for Australian products and that market is starting to grow.

"We are starting only with a few specific products, because we want to get those right before we expand to other products."

Now focused on attracting more people to the platform, Ms Santarossa said site users already had access to a range of markets including Korea, Japan and the Middle East and that 8Corners was continuing to build and strengthen relationships with international buyers.

"I recently met with a Korean and Hong Kong consortium that are looking for Australian products right now, beef in particular," Ms Santarossa said.

"We have a few United Arab Emirates clients, one of which buys and sells into India.

"The UAE have processing hubs over there and before COVID hit they would do 100,000 meals for the airlines, army barracks, hotel chains and mining camps and they are looking for raw products which they can process themselves for their food service industry."

The platform is free to join and upload your products, with the minimum sale $US10,000 and the site typically taking a three per cent commission, depending on the type and length of the sale contract.

With all the registered users of the site verified, whether they be individuals or companies, Ms Santarossa said 8Corners clients could rest assured people on the platform are serious about buying or selling.

"Finding new trading opportunities has always been difficult, but it is even more complicated in the current environment of international travel restrictions," Ms Santarossa said.

"What's more, online sales can be fraught with risk - especially when dealing with new customers and achieving guaranteed payments.

"That's why a major focus of 8Corners is on providing certainty for both buyers and sellers."

8Corners has partnered with Australian-based authentication firm Laava and the platform uses block-chain technology for secured financial transactions.

"Sellers can have confidence they are dealing with real businesses and buyers can have confidence they are purchasing real products," Ms Santarossa said.

Users are also only able to view those products which they are licensed to sell on the online marketplace.

"So if you are the buyer or seller of a whole range of commodities you will be able to see all of those commodities on the site, but you have to be certified for each," Ms Santarossa said.

The site uses a digital wallet which is backed by a United States bank, with a standard fee of $US35 to withdraw money from your account, regardless of the amount.

Brokers are also able to sign up to the platform and sell products on behalf of their clients.

Ms Santarossa said logistical problems experienced by agribusinesses trying to export their products had been exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19.

"I think the process is made less complicated by putting your product on a digital platform where all your paperwork is in the one place," Ms Santarossa said.

"My goal is to streamline the logistics process for 8Corners even more if I can, but that's a work in progress."