Aussie growers told wool is not a commodity anymore but a niche fibre

Australian woolgrowers have been urged to stop thinking of wool as a commodity.

A long-time Italian processor says the contraction of the industry and the competition in the market means it is now a niche fibre.

Giovanni Schneider from the Schneider Group says Australian wool supply has shrunk by about two-thirds in the past two decades.

Mr Schneider said growers needed to better understand where their product was positioned to prepare for the future.



"Consumers of niche products want to know where their product is coming from, how has it been farmed, how is it manufactured."



The days of producing a bulk product and hoping the world wants to buy it are over, he said.



Mr Schneider was speaking at the launch of the "Trust in Australian Wool" campaign last week which intends to answer the questions he has outlined.

WoolProducers Australia has teamed with Animal Health Australia to share "the success story" of Australian wool with the world, through the launch of a new handbook and website.

The campaign is aimed at proving wool's eco-friendly credentials.

The Schneider Group was founded in Australia in 1922, with financial headquarters in Switzerland and factories in Italy, China, Mongolia, Iran, Egypt and South America.

Their clients are the major spinners and weavers of the world and its specialty is the ability to work with fibre from 10 to 31 microns and in batches of one kilogram to 60 tonnes.

Mr Schneider said the critical question for Australia growers was whether buyers were prepared to pay premium prices for a premium product.

"And trust me this should not be taken for granted."

He said his company understood Australian woolgrowers took good care of their land, and their animals and also many farm families had been producing wool from their same properties for generations.

He said it had been difficult in the past to share this information so it reaches the consumer.

"Today's retailers' interests goes far beyond animal welfare issues only, they want to understand how farmers contribute to biodiversity, they want to know what they are doing to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations," he said.



He said consumers wanted to know how manufacturers were reducing energy consumption and chemical consumption and what they do to protect their workers?



"We are already doing the right thing, we simply should let people know it."



Mr Schneider said that was why he wanted to lend his name to the launch of this latest Australian campaign.

"I hope it is extremely effective."

In the forward to the handbook, WPA chief executive Jo Hall said Australian growers and government had made substantial, long-term investments in innovation and industry development across areas such as genetics, animal husbandry, traceability and provenance.

"We also continually focus on the development and growth of international export and consumer markets.

"As consumer demands influence on-farm and supply chain practices more and more, and the world's focus is increasingly on solving environmental and sustainability issues, it is more important than ever that we continue to foster trust in Australian wool with the end users of our eco-friendly product.

"Communicating these practices and systems to consumers is important for the reputation and ongoing success of Australian wool in international markets," Ms Hall said.

