Churchgoers "taste and see" how good is Australian lamb and beef

Melbourne churches are among the groups who are - in the words of the Good Book - "tasting and seeing" if Australia's lamb and beef is good.

The churches, along with sporting clubs, community and special interest groups have all signed up for Tastepoint Fundraising, which runs the pointy end of the Meat Standards Australia grading system.

The MSA "tenderness guaranteed" program grades red meat on eating quality, based on consumer feedback.

Tastepoint provides samples of cooked beef and lamb to the groups for assessment by members.

Tastepoint director John Chalmers, whose background is with the Australian Bureau of Statistics, set up the business with wife Janine seven years ago.

"I have another market research company and Meat & Livestock Australia scientists approached us," Mr Chalmers said.

"It was obvious our offices in St Kilda Road was not the right place to run roasts and grills, with lots of fumes, smoke and smell.



"So we thought we would have to move it off-site and make it mobile, to go where the people are."

He said all samples were coded, so each was tested by 10 different people.

"Every one of the digits at the top of the feedback page is unique and they are repeated, over time, so that what one person thought of that particular piece of meat is replicated and cross-referenced," Mr Chalmers said.

Tastepoint also recently expanded into Brisbane.

The company donates Tastepoint donates $1000, if a group gets more than 60 testers.

Ashburton Associate Pastor Reverend Tony Cupit said the money would go to Serve Trust, in India, which runs a school and hospital and hospice care.

"We used to support the "rock crushers school", which was in a quarry, but automation took over and the people had to move," Rev Cupit said.

"The kids were earning a dollar a day crushing rocks in the quarry, to help feed the family.

"We diverted our efforts to the School of Joy - it's gone from being a little school, with a handful of kids, to flourishing with 180 students."

A number of students had since gone onto high school and tertiary education.

Rev Cupit said the church had been supporting the program for about 20 years.

Mr Chalmers said the coronavirus pandemic had meant tasting panels had to be suspended, so Tastepoint was looking for more groups to take part.

"The idea is to get a cross-section of the average consumer, so there is no bias," he said.

"We go to where they are, like the church, so a wide cross-section of the community will come along."

Mr Chalmers said Tastepoint also sought out different nationalities.

"We make sure we get a cross-section, across all demographics - that's where I come in, with my background with the ABS.

"Word gets around that you get $1000, if you get 60 people there, so it is quite attractive for community groups."

