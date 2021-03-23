Program to challenge stereotypes in ag

COINCIDING with International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, applications opened for the National Farmers' Federation's (NFF) fourth annual Diversity in Agriculture Leadership program.

A now well-established initiative, the program is a mentoring opportunity for women who want to play a leading role in shaping the future of agriculture and regional Australia.

Graduates of the program, now a 30-strong alumni, have gone on to hold industry board positions and continue to be changemakers within their sectors and communities.

NFF president Fiona Simson said the program was transforming gender representation within agriculture and directly addressed the theme of this year's IWD: #ChoosetoChallenge.

"For many years, unspoken barriers have seen women all but excluded from the forums where key decisions are taken about agriculture and the future of regional communities," Ms Simson said.

"Thankfully, transformative change to fix this inequality is now well underway."

In 2016, Ms Simson was elected as the first female president of the NFF in its 40-year history.

Today, women make up 50 per cent of the NFF board.

Last year, for the first time, partner of the Diversity in Leadership program, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment reported female representation on agriculture, fisheries, and forestry related government boards as having risen to 50pc.

"These are just two important examples of the progress towards the NFF's 2030 Roadmap goal of doubling the number of women in agriculture's leadership roles by 2030," Ms Simson said.

The Diversity in Agriculture Leadership program is made possible by the support of leading business, advocacy and government partners, all of which are leading by example in ensuring female and male voices are heard equally within agriculture.

As a requirement of the program, each partner pledges its commitment to make meaningful change towards gender diversity and commit to reporting on their progress annually.

"Our program partners have actively chosen to challenge the stereotypes and bias that prevent agriculture's leadership ranks from being more inclusive," Ms Simson said.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) found that in 2016 the number of women recorded as working in the Australian agricultural industry increased to 32pc of the workforce (72,722) from 2011 (68,514).

This occurred as the overall agricultural workforce expanded by 9103 workers over the five years.

Research has found that agriculture has largely been a male dominated industry on paper.

However, the nature of family-run farms suggests that women make significant, yet often unrecognised paid and unpaid contributions to agricultural businesses and communities.

Women are more likely to have off-farm income than their male counterparts.

They also carry more of the household workload, with 75pc of women working in agriculture doing five or more hours of unpaid domestic work.

Interestingly, this is 13pc more than the national average, suggesting there's a more even balance of unpaid domestic work between metropolitan men and women.