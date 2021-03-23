Agri-food on the table for debate

The big names in Australia's agri-food industry will meet in May to discuss the issues facing Australia's agriculture and agritourism sectors.



They will include the impacts of climate change and COVID-19 on food supplies, innovation and diversification at a national agri-food conference.

The Farm2Plate Exchange in south east Queensland's Scenic Rim from May 18-19 will help delegates from across the country discuss topics such as the impact of climate change on farming practices, the future of farming and intergenerational equity, connecting with the conscious consumer and how to make food provenance a way of life for Australians post-pandemic.

Regionality managing director, Rose Wright, said this year's theme of Renewal was imperative given the industry's recent challenges of droughts, floods, fires and COVID-19.

"There is no question that 2020 was one of the most difficult years on record, but many of our farmers have demonstrated their strength and resilience by pivoting their businesses into innovations like agritourism and new distribution models to adapt to ongoing changing conditions," Ms Wright said.

"That's why it's important to come together this year, to ask questions of our key speakers, debate big ideas, gain insights on new approaches to traditional issues and have the opportunity to genuinely discuss the growing number of opportunities and challenges our farmers, food and drink producers, chefs and tourism and hospitality businesses are dealing with everyday.

"As the name suggests, the program is designed as an 'exchange' for all delegates to not only hear from, but talk to and connect with an incredible lineup of knowledgeable and influential local and international speakers, via a number of panels and workshops you wouldn't encounter elsewhere," she said.

Program highlights include:

Bruce Pascoe, Aboriginal author and innovative farmer

Charles Massy, author and regenerative farmer

Kate McBride, fifth generation grazier

Joel Salatin, American farmer and author

Barbara Sweeny, food writer

Christine Manfield, chef and writer

Brenda Fawdon, author, Chef and organic food pioneer

Prof. David Hughes, international speaker on global food industry trends

Matthew Evans, Fat Pig Farm

Ben Cole, Wide Open Agriculture

"I encourage those involved in agriculture and agritourism across Australia to attend, not only to hear from our guest speakers but to network and meet others in a similar position, as often the best conversations occur off the clock in an informal setting."

The full program is available to view at www.regionality.com.au.

Early Bird tickets are on sale until March 26. General admission tickets then go on sale until early May on Eventbrite.

This event is supported by Scenic Rim Regional Council and the government's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement.

