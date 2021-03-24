Early start to seeding for some

SOLID summer rainfall in parts of grain growing regions has seen some WA farmers start their 2021 seeding programs early.

One of those firing early was Coorow farmer Michael Bothe, however he said another 10-20 millimetres of follow-up rain was needed in the next 10-15 days to help boost crops.

Mr Bothe said his property, which grows two-thirds cereal and one-third lupin and canola, recently received 75mm of summer rain, which was "right on the limit for seeding".

He started seeding earlier this month with 250 hectares of Illabo wheat and 140ha of GD53 canola,

"It (Illabo) was on good moisture, but I think the ground was just so hot and we will probably have to seed it again," Mr Bothe said.

"We didn't put any chemicals down or anything like that - it was just a test really.

"We sowed it quite deep, at about 40mm, so it will be interesting.

"A little bit (of the canola) come up, but unless we get some rain in the next 10 to 15 days, I think it will struggle."

This is the first time Mr Bothe has seeded Illabo as it was recommended by his agronomist.

The new variety from Australian Grain Technologies was bred as an improved version of EGA Wedgetail.

Illabo has a cold requirement, meaning if it's planted in March, it won't put a head out until it gets a certain amount of cold days.

"We trialled a bit last year to bulk up a bit of seed - it is all a bit of trial and error," Mr Bothe said.

His agronomist said Illabo had a sowing window from the middle of March right through to mid-June.

"So it will stretch out the sowing window and if we do get summer rains we can make use of it," he said.

For Mr Bothe, this season is on the back of "unbelievable" yields produced in the past.

He said if he could take another year like 2020, he would.

"We had a lot of summer rain last year, in fact more, it was a little bit earlier, so we didn't try to do any early seeding last year and perhaps we should have.

"That's why we thought we would have a crack at it this year.

"But really what would be nice is an autumn break because we have dry seeded for four years now.

"An autumn break would be lovely, so we can get a bit of a knock down."

Mr Bothe recorded 157mm of growing season rainfall in 2020.

He said the wheat produced was "exceptional", given the amount of rainfall his property received.

And while lupin and canola yields were not as strong - they were still acceptable.

"We had 65mm in August and it just came at the right time," Mr Bothe said.

"The prices also obviously helped last year and seem to be hanging in there pretty well.

"I hope this year is an average year, I will take an average year any year and anything above that is a bonus.

"It is shaping up alright, but a bit of autumn rain would be wonderful because we have dry seeded for the past four years."